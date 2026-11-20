The NFL's 2026 international slate will conclude this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

This year featured nine games outside of the U.S., the most ever, including three new destinations in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro and Paris. It also included new challenges, such as the longest distance traveled, injuries abroad and civil unrest.

Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive VP of club business, major events and international, said the league learned this year the scope it can deliver to new international markets and fans with the goal of making the NFL a "global sport property."

"We know we're not fully that today. We're more of a challenger. We come about it humbly," O'Reilly said. "But in order to be a global sport property, you've got to play the game and build fandom around the world."

Here's more about what the league learned from its most ambitious international slate yet. The NFLPA was approached and declined to comment.

Travel logistics

One of the most polarizing storylines from this year's international trips was the differing travel approaches to Australia by the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

The trip included a 15-hour, 7,855-mile flight and a 17-hour time change for the two West Coast-based teams. The 49ers spent about a week in Melbourne, while the Rams arrived 28 hours before kickoff. Teams are free to determine their own travel schedules, O'Reilly said, though that could change in the future.

"It is something that we'll consider moving forward on: Do we put some minimum nights in a market in there? It's something we'll look at," O'Reilly said. "But I think our role for the Australia game, and every game, is to provide clubs with the tools."

Those tools include scouting hotels and practice facilities for the traveling teams. Charlotte Offord, the NFL's general manager for Australia and New Zealand, moved to Australia four years ago to open the league's office there and played a key role in this season's tentpole event.

Offord said when she first arrived in Australia, a game there wasn't yet in the picture. Her initial goal was to build fandom in the region, which the league measures through a self-identified fan tracker that polls individuals ages 12 to 64 on their level of interest in the NFL every week of the year. Two years into that research, a game became the new goal, as the region saw growth in fandom, TV viewership, social media following and product sales.

Offord said she and her team had weekly conversations and "probably nearly daily emails" with the Rams and 49ers after the matchup was announced at Super Bowl LX. Knowing the distance traveled would be the farthest ever for an international contest, the league partnered with Australian airline Qantas to secure A380 planes -- the world's largest passenger aircraft -- for the traveling teams, giving every player a lie-flat bed for the trip, O'Reilly said.

"That was an important milestone for us," Offord said.

Tickets for the Melbourne game were sold to more than 38 countries, and 48 percent came from outside the state of Victoria, according to the NFL. The game kicked off at 10:35 a.m. local time (8:35 p.m. ET), an unusually early start time for in-person fans.

Ultimately, the league considered the buy-in a success, with more than 100,000 fans in attendance, the most for a regular-season game since 2009. Offord said Week 1 is "ideal" for Australia given the travel required, though working against bye weeks could be a consideration in the future.

Jon Barker, NFL senior vice president of global events operations and production, has previously said the league intends to give international contests a Super Bowl-like feel, complete with weeks-long events and halftime shows. The value of having teams on the ground interacting with fans in the lead-up could also influence some kind of minimum stay at an international destination.

"Having access to players and that type of experience when they're in the market does have a lasting impact," O'Reilly said. "That's a factor when you start to think about encouraging or potentially looking at a policy where you'd want a club in the market for more than the day before."

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers took opposite travel approaches to their game in Paris, with the Saints arriving early in the week and the Steelers arriving closer to the game. At the time, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he would have preferred to spend more time getting acclimated to the new time zone and environment.

"I played in three countries now, and each of them we've left on Thursday early evening," Rodgers said. "Would have been nice one time to come over on a Monday."

Dealing with injuries

Concern with international games has often revolved around protecting players from injuries that may occur due to faulty field conditions. However, this season's international slate presented another key element: treating player injuries.

The most prominent example was the unusual situation of Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback suffered a calf injury the week before the team's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hurts' injury was not tested further until after reaching London, where an ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot.

The first step in a situation like that is arranging the high-quality care players receive in the United States, where the league helps coordinate and prepare. In Hurts' case, Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, worked with Mark Gillett, the Premier League's chief medical officer, to have Hurts evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic in London.

"We ensure that the standard is the standard, in terms of the health and medical facilities and expertise that we have on the ground at our stadiums," O'Reilly said. "Then, in every city we go into, that team, our player health and safety team, partners with best-in-class doctors and hospitals in that market. So that is very much top of mind and everything that we do."

O'Reilly said identifying hospitals and proper medical care is part of the league's preparation, which takes place months in advance.

"Just as our stadium operations team goes in and our security team goes, our doctors go in and formalize those relationships, just like we would for a Super Bowl, quite frankly," O'Reilly said.

Hurts' situation just happened to add a layer of complexity, as a long international flight is not ideal for somebody dealing with blood clots. Hurts flew back to Philadelphia with the team after receiving clearance from medical professionals.

A more standard example of a serious injury needing proper attention came last week in Munich, when New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered a serious ankle injury and Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team flew back home without Maye, who briefly stayed in Germany for further injury testing and evaluation.

Player and fan safety

One week before the NFL's first game in France, the country experienced its worst riots in decades, culminating from month-long protests over several grievances.

The civil unrest prompted questions to the NFL about the safety and security of players and fans in Paris. Due to the riots, iconic tourist destinations closed and a Ligue 1 soccer match scheduled for the same day as the Saints-Steelers game was postponed by a day.

O'Reilly said league officials were on the ground a few weeks before the Paris game and worked with public safety officials, both U.S.-based and in France, to follow security briefings.

"With every game, there's always a contingency plan should something force it to be moved," O'Reilly said. "We were never close to that point."

Out of an abundance of caution, some league events were reconfigured or canceled. The league's NFL House Paris -- a fan experience at Pavillon Cambon Capucines in the heart of Paris with live entertainment, NFL memorabilia and more -- closed one day early. The Steelers canceled their fan event, which was scheduled at a bar in Bastille, altogether.

The game itself went on as scheduled, with no major hiccups.

"Proud of how we handled that situation," O'Reilly said.

Field conditions

Playing surface has been a central issue for players, domestically and internationally. Of the eight international games played this year, concern over the field conditions was only a glaring factor in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. Two years earlier, field conditions were a central story from the Green Bay Packers game against the Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil.

"We take it very seriously," Barker said. "I mean, it's priority No. 1. We work with the teams, we work with the (players' union) and we make sure that those fields are in the absolute best condition, the same condition that they would have at home."

Much unease over field conditions for this year's game stemmed from sharp criticisms from professional soccer players who played on the field at Maracanã Stadium in the week leading up to the NFL game. The league feels it caused a bit of a false alarm, because "a field for a soccer game is a different field than for a football game."

"Their ball rolls across the turf, if there's a bump in the turf, that's an issue for their sport," Barker said. "It's not an issue for our sport. The field in Rio played great. It played exactly how it should have played. Everybody was very pleased with it. We haven't had an issue across any of the fields all year."

The playing surface is one of the most important factors in any game. The league and players hold it to a high standard because it not only affects the quality of the product but, most importantly, player safety. The NFL and NFLPA have a detailed 45-page manual that outlines expectations and what meets the threshold of acceptability. There is also a 90-page guide on how the field, depending on the type of surface, should be prepared for any game, including international contests.

NFL field director Nick Pappas said before the Rio game that the field conditions met all of the necessary thresholds for a safe playing environment. An independent inspector walked the field with Pappas and an NFLPA member to perform the final tests.

The NFL made some "additional improvements" to the field in Brazil this year to combat weather conditions.

In a statement on X ahead of the Rio game, NFLPA executive director JC Tretter expressed concern about field-condition issues both domestically and abroad, referencing a situation in Tennessee in which players said their cleats melted because of the extreme heat.

"The NFL has been clear they want to continue to grow the game internationally," Tretter's statement concluded. "However, growth alone cannot be the goal. The goal has to be growing the game while maintaining the standards our players deserve. If we can't do both, then we need to make different decisions."

In 2018, the league moved a highly anticipated Week 11 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Rams on "Monday Night Football" from Mexico City to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because of poor field conditions from various events -- including a slate of soccer matches and a Shakira concert -- combined with inclement weather.

Attributing specific injuries to field conditions or playing surfaces can be tricky, and it happens even domestically. Players have often voiced opinions about playing on turf instead of grass, and the turf field at the New York Giants' and New York Jets' MetLife Stadium has received negative attention over the years for injuries that have occurred there.

Barring anything going awry in Sunday's game in Mexico City, there haven't been glaring injuries or intense negative public comments regarding the playing surface in international games in 2026.

What's next?

O'Reilly reiterated the league's goal of scheduling 10 international games in 2027, the maximum number allowed under the current CBA.

"The majority of those," O'Reilly said, "will be returning to countries where we've been to continue to build that continuity."

In terms of new markets, O'Reilly mentioned the league's ambitions to play in Japan "over the next couple of years," using this year's Australian trip as a blueprint for scheduling future long-travel games.

Between 1976 and 2005, the NFL played 14 preseason games in Japan as part of the American Bowl exhibition series. O'Reilly said the league has since altered its strategy to focus on regular-season games, which he referred to as "our best product."

"You see it on the inverse, where soccer friendlies are great when they come to the U.S., but that's not the best of the best playing for standings and a potential trip to the playoffs," O'Reilly said. "That was the transition we made."

The NFL last visited Mexico City in 2022. The hiatus was largely due to renovations at Estadio Banorte (formerly Estadio Azteca) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. North American travel has fewer logistical hurdles and is easier to schedule into traditional TV windows. O'Reilly said the league plans to play in Mexico for "the long haul," potentially with games in multiple cities. Canada is not a priority, mostly given the pre-existing fan base there.

"The impact of these games around the world in new markets right now is stronger than the impact of playing a game up in Canada," O'Reilly said, "but I could see games in the future."

Beyond the goal of 10 games next year, the international slate is sure to be prioritized in future CBA negotiations. Along with the league's hope of expanding to an 18-game schedule, international games for every team could become the next milestone. Inevitably, more international games present fewer options for the league's traditional primetime windows, as many European games take over early-morning TV windows in the U.S.

As far as hosting other league events, like an NFL Draft or Super Bowl, O'Reilly said it is not imminent.

"There is such demand from American cities on hosting the Super Bowl, and it's such a great, quintessential American event -- global event -- but centered in America," O'Reilly said. "Certainly, never say never on things like that, but we're building now with this regular-season game model."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.