The NFL returns to Channel 5

In a new three-year partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), Channel 5 will bring live Monday Night Football back to free-to-air television and air a brand new Sunday morning magazine programme that will take all the excitement of the season in the US into British homes. The multiplatform deal, made in partnership with Velocity, VCNI's branded content studio, will also see new and unique NFL content across MTV International's digital platforms in the UK.

"We are very proud to have agreed a new partnership with ViacomCBS and Channel 5," said Sameer Pabari, NFL Managing Director, International Media. "The range of content available across different time slots and platforms means there is something for everyone – from established fans to those new to the sport. We look forward to working with the ViacomCBS family to develop a vibrant community around their coverage of our sport."

"We're looking forward to bringing high-quality entertainment from the NFL to a free-to-air audience in the UK. The content has a broad, cross generational appeal that will not only serve an existing NFL fanbase in the UK, but will also attract new viewers to the sport." said James Tatam, VP Portfolio Operations, ViacomCBS Networks UK.

Lee Sears, SVP, Head of Sales & Partnerships, ViacomCBS Networks International commented "We're excited to be using our in-house expertise at Velocity to create a range of custom content that will appeal to fans of the NFL and non-fans alike. By harnessing the power of our social platforms and tapping into our reach across these platforms, we will help bring the NFL to a whole new audience."

Monday Night Football, one of America's most iconic TV sports series, will be broadcast from Channel 5's studio in Los Angeles, where presenter Kirsten Watson will be joined by former All-Pro Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew and other special guests.

The new Sunday morning show, titled NFL End Zone, will be presented by American actress and singer, Cory Yarckin, and will delve deeper into the culture behind America's greatest sport. The show will be shot and filmed on location in the USA each week and will air at 11.30 am each Sunday on Channel 5.

Channel 5, previously an NFL broadcaster from 1998 to 2009, will kick off its coverage on Sunday, September 13, with Monday Night Football launching on September 14 from MetLife Stadium as the New York Giants host the Pittsburgh Steelers on the opening weekend of the season.