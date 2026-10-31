The NFL isn't built for aging players. These veterans found a way to survive

Calais Campbell believed his 28-year-old body had begun to betray him.

One of the NFL's most imposing figures at 6-foot-8 and 300-plus pounds, Campbell faced an uncomfortable reality. Offseason surgery and a grueling recovery following his seventh campaign in 2014 had Campbell -- who had once aspired to play 15 seasons like the Hall of Famers he studied -- questioning how much longer his frame could hold up.

Campbell sought advice from Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, who retired at 40 in 2003 with the NFL's all-time sack record. Smith told Campbell to further apply himself in the weight room. Dwight Freeney and Vonnie Holliday -- veterans Campbell also viewed as mentors -- agreed.

In need of guidance, Campbell paid James Harrison a visit one late June day in 2015. One of the league's most ferocious defenders and a workout warrior known for legendary workouts, Harrison invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in his body each year.

Harrison cracked open his notebook and blew Campbell's mind.

The binder dwarfed some NFL playbooks. Crammed with copious notes, workout plans, progress reports and maintenance appointments, Harrison's roadmap had every training and treatment session scheduled through the following February.

Awestruck and inspired, Campbell hired a trainer and began following Harrison's blueprint.

"I went from being a pretty good athlete that did enough in the weight room to be good, to really pushing myself as hard as I could push myself -- with good coaching -- to really get to my full-level best self, and that was huge," Campbell said. "I started watching the tape differently. I started studying all the greats.

"It's funny because once I got to like Year 8, I was like, 'There's no way I'm playing 15. Like, there's no way. I'll be happy to get to 10, maybe 12.' Fast-forward these years later, I'm like, 'Wow.' I'm surprising myself."

Twelve seasons later, the 40-year-old Campbell continues to battle in the trenches for the Baltimore Ravens. He earned Pro Bowl honors four more times after the transformational meeting. Last month, the 19th-year veteran broke the NFL record for the most regular-season games played by a defensive lineman (283). Campbell also became only the third player to record a sack after his 40th birthday, joining Smith and Clay Matthews Jr.

In a physically demanding league whose initials are often joked to mean "Not For Long," Campbell is a rarity.

The average playing career lasts about 4.5 years, and the average player in today's NFL is 26.5 years old, according to NFLPA data. Only 40 of the roughly 2,200 players on active rosters and practice squads combined are age 35 or older; just eight are in their 40s.

Very few grow old in the NFL.

Salt-and-pepper beards and temples are hard-earned in an NFL locker room. Most aging players attribute their longevity to a blend of good fortune, a keen understanding of their bodies, mastery of the mental side and a genuine appreciation for the game's finer details.

"It's really just kind of finding your love for the grind of the game," Campbell said. "I tell guys all the time, 'Learn how to take care of your body, be intentional about it. And fall in love with the game; fall in love with the process, and fall in love with being a pro.'"

During his 19-year NFL career, quarterback Joe Flacco has experienced every extreme: Drafted in the first round. Crowned Super Bowl MVP. Injured and replaced. Traded. Released. Banished to his couch. Asked to save seasons. Asked to support from the shadows.

"You go through ups and downs of kind of feeling like, 'Man, how much longer do I have left?' and, 'Man, I could do this forever,'" said Flacco, now the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-year-old backup. "It's finding the balance between those, and then it's also … learning how to find joy in the day to day.

"I think as I've gotten older … I've gained some perspective. … I got myself out of that point where you look at it as a job and reverted back to my 12-year-old self, which was like, 'Wow, wouldn't it be cool to play in the NFL?' … When you can live in the present by giving yourself daily little challenges, it kind of helps. You don't think about the time. You just go do what you love to do."

The good days are easy to enjoy; the bad days test resolve.

A hip injury derailed his final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, turning him into a journeyman for hire. Over the next several seasons, he made stops in Denver, New York (Jets), Philadelphia, New York again, Cleveland, Indianapolis, back to Cleveland and then Cincinnati. A herniated disc cut his lone season in Denver to eight games, marking the moment he sensed a shift in his career.

"You don't get the same amount of time to be successful like when you get to your original team," Flacco said. "There's that sense of urgency, and honestly, that is not great when you feel that because then you're worried about the wrong things."

Flacco played in 12 games (nine starts) during three seasons with the Jets but found himself without a team for the first two months of the 2023 campaign. When the Browns called, the hiatus proved revitalizing; he led Cleveland to four straight wins and a playoff berth.

Flacco has capitalized on every opportunity since. He started six games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, returned to Cleveland in 2025 to start four games while the Browns developed rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and was then traded midseason to the Bengals with Joe Burrow injured. Cincinnati re-signed him this offseason.

Flacco's staying power stems from an ability to adapt, an expansive knowledge of playbooks and an awareness of his place in today's league.

"Listen, I take pride in what I do," Flacco said. "Of course, it's nice to be able to look in the mirror and say, 'Hey, I'm still doing it,' and it's nice to have guys come up to me and question me, 'How the hell are you still doing it?' … I'm happy that I've taken care of my body and also still have the mentality and the mental side of the game, and the drive to go out there and do it."

Few players better exemplify the adaptability required for NFL longevity than Josh Johnson, the Bengals' other 40-year-old backup quarterback.

A fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Johnson has bounced between active rosters and practice squads of 14 different teams, appearing in 50 games.

Johnson never dreamed of a journeyman's life, but he never lost the childlike appreciation for every NFL opportunity -- or the "brutally honest" understanding that while he lacked the physical gifts of some players, he could survive on preparedness.

With each new address and system, Johnson has reinvented himself to fit whatever each team asked of the position, drawing on previous experiences to smooth every transition.

"For me, it's just, 'All right. How fast do you get comfortable with the guys you're in there with?'" Johnson said.

Equally important are the lengths Johnson goes to preserve his body. His weekly regimen includes a laundry list of self-care must-haves: mandatory four hours of massage, acupuncture, Pilates, daily meditation and prayer, hyperbaric chambers and red-light therapy.

"If you ask my teammates," Johnson said, "they're gonna say I'm always doing something."

Age, Johnson insists, is not a handicap. His mileage has become his greatest asset.

"I play with my mind," Johnson said. "I've been blessed to play for a lot of great coaches who coach the quarterback position not based on athleticism, but based on your mind and what your arm allows you to do. … I let my travels guide me. I've seen a lot of different offenses, defenses, lots of different looks, but those things don't overwhelm me. The game has slowed down."

During a locker room discussion about dominant pass-rushers, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams told teammates that none compared to one of his toughest assignments ever: DeMarcus Ware.

"You could hear an echo in the whole locker room," Williams, 38, chuckled. "I said, 'My first three years in the league, anybody say that name and it was like saying The Boogeyman! What the f--, bro? What's going on? Dwight Freeney? Damn. Y'all don't remember Dwight Freeney's spin move?'

"That's when it sank in. 'Oh boy. I'm old.' Some of these people don't know guys that were household names. Hall of Famers!"

A 12-time Pro Bowler in Year 16, Williams will go down as one of the best and most athletic left tackles ever. He routinely tosses aside pass rushers a decade younger and steamrolls safeties and linebackers when used as a lead blocker on the perimeter.

His secret to longevity is simple: Don't think about it, and never stop learning.

Every offseason, Williams audits his game and his health, identifying weaknesses and devising a plan to correct them. After a hamstring strain in late 2025 -- the first of Williams' career -- hampered him in the playoffs, he paired his regular boxing and strength-training workouts with added sprint work to build explosiveness and prevent other soft-tissue injuries.

His trainer shared advice that has stuck with him for years: "If you start feeling old, you're gonna be old. If we start training like you're old, you're gonna start moving like you're older.

"So, I keep the same mindset and pace that I did 12 years ago, 10 years ago," Williams continued. "I'm always trying to see if I can come back a couple percent better, because that will just give me more confidence on the field."

Williams said he doesn't think about getting old but admits the recovery process is less forgiving. "When you're young, that s-- was nothing. Now it's like, 'Oh s--, did I break a bone down there?'"

Still, whether it's locker-room ribbing or blank stares over DeMarcus Ware, Williams welcomes the gray whiskers and aching joints as badges of honor.

"I don't look at it as anything bad, honestly," Williams said. "I just look at who ain't getting older? Only people not getting older are dead. I want to get older. Honestly, I'm just blessed."

Kirk Cousins felt a deep appreciation from the moment he put on an NFL helmet. Selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft by Washington -- exactly 100 picks after the franchise took Heisman winner Robert Griffin III second overall -- Cousins viewed himself as a long shot.

"If I get cut by the end of (training) camp, I at least got to wear an NFL helmet, which is a pretty cool accomplishment in a football journey," Cousins recalled.

Cousins kept that day-to-day mindset even after winning the starting quarterback job in 2015, but fatherhood shifted his perspective. When his first son, Cooper, was born in 2017, Cousins thought back to growing up in the Chicago suburbs alongside the children of NFL legends Walter Payton and Mike Singletary. Cousins learned that his classmates had no recollection of their fathers playing.

Cousins wanted his own kids to have memories of him on the field, but that desire became a specific goal years later at the 2023 Pro Bowl. That's when he met Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, whose lone memory of his father's 18-year career was the confetti falling at Super Bowl 50.

"For a five-time MVP who played 18 years and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it's tough that your son only remembers the confetti falling at the Super Bowl," Cousins said. "So, I thought, 'OK. I've got to play longer than my boys being five years old.'

"I remember seeing Drew Brees' boys at the Pro Bowl. They would always come into the locker room with us and play catch on the sidelines. … That became a goal of mine once we got further into my career."

Now 38 and in Year 15, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is fulfilling that ambition. His sons -- Cooper, 9, and Turner, 7, -- play flag football, creating a weekly tradition: Cousins attends their games on Saturdays and they watch his on Sundays.

"I want them to see the work ethic, the toughness, the resilience, the failures, the successes, the team aspect," Cousins said. "I want them to see all those life principles that football inevitably is going to bring out, and I want them to see that, 'OK, this is how dad handles this. This is how dad handles adversity. This is how dad handles an injury. This is how dad handles success.' Having that front-row seat is a tool for raising them to be the right kind of men."

To sustain that longevity, Cousins studied his predecessors like Manning, Brees and Tom Brady, adopting their offseason regimens and recovery routines.

"Drew made that point to me," Cousins said. "He said, 'Kirk, there are quarterbacks in this league, the way they play, when they get older and they lose their legs, they are going to struggle because their game's not built to last without their legs.' … He said, 'I've always felt like a game of accuracy and decision-making and timing is built to last.'"

Cousins avoided serious injury until 2023 at age 35, when a torn right Achilles tendon ended his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings. He rebounded to start for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, though rebuilding confidence and explosiveness in the repaired tendon spanned into the 2025 campaign.

Now healthy in Las Vegas, Cousins has held off No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza to remain under center. He led the Raiders to a surprising 3-0 start before enduring a four-game losing streak, but he still leads the NFL with 16 touchdown passes and ranks third with 1,877 passing yards.

In the process, he is giving his boys memories not of a fading veteran, but of a quarterback who can still produce at the highest level.

Regardless of how good they feel or how intense their passion for the game remains, every aging player eventually acknowledges the truth: Father Time remains undefeated.

Even five years ago at 35, Campbell felt he could battle through soreness and take over games. Staying effective at 40 has required an "honest and humbling conversation" about his physical limitations. The days of playing 75 or 80 snaps are long gone; now, he knows he has about 30 good plays in him per game.

"It's, 'How can I maximize the reps I get and still be elite?'" Campbell said. "It's about being smarter and learning when and how to save yourself for the big moments."

As the years take their toll and teams acquire younger replacements, aging players are forced to discuss next steps with themselves and their loved ones. Desire, stages of family life and support all factor into those conversations.

So does health.

The longer a career lasts, the higher the risk of long-term health problems. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who played 20 NFL seasons until retiring at 41, shrugged off concerns over future risks during his career. Now in his 50s and diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, Favre has wondered if he played too long, citing a connection between the disease and playing through "hundreds, maybe thousands" of concussions.

Today's players view themselves as better educated on head trauma and the dangers of playing through it. League protocols aim to better protect them, and players invest heavily in preventive maintenance.

Still, risk remains ever-present.

"There isn't a fail-safe for the acute injury or freak accident that could happen on any one play that would have a life-long impact," Cousins said . "That is the risk for every player from their first game to their last, going back to high school, and it's a risk we are willing to accept. Ultimately, we pray about whether to play another year, and if we feel led to do so, we accept the risks that come with it. To this point, we feel God has opened doors and given us peace about continuing to play. But that decision must be revisited every March, with no assumptions."

And so they keep grinding, savoring the competition, camaraderie, risks and rewards for as long as possible.

"At this point, you're just doing it because you love it," Campbell said. "Still love the grind, still like the applause. Still like to compete, and really, you're just trying to do something that's rarely been done."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.