The NFL is proud to support the fight against breast cancer

ABOUT THE NFL'S COMMITMENT
The NFL, its clubs and players are proud to support the fight against breast cancer. Our campaign, "A Crucial Catch", in partnership with the American Cancer Society, is focused on the importance of annual screenings, especially for women who are over the age of 40. Throughout October, NFL games will feature players, coaches and referees wearing pink game apparel to raise awareness for the campaign, as well as on-field pink ribbon stencils and special K-balls and pink coins. All apparel worn at games by players and coaches and special K-balls and pink coins will auctioned off at NFL Auction (www.NFLAuction.NFL.com), with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society and team charities. This is an issue that has directly touched the lives of so many in the NFL family, and we are committed to helping make a difference in breast-cancer prevention.
HELP FIGHT BREAST CANCER
When you're not watching your favorite team on TV or from the stands, check out the many ways YOU can help create a world with less breast cancer and more birthdays:
» Schedule your yearly mammogram
If you're a woman who is 40 or older, be sure to get a mammogram every year. Men, don't forget to encourage the important women in your life to get yearly mammograms, too. Click here to sign up for a free email mammogram reminder for yourself or someone you love.
» Walk with us
Participate in your local American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk as part of an NFL fan team. This event unites communities to honor and celebrate breast-cancer survivors, educate women about reducing their cancer risk, and raise money and awareness to save lives. Visit makingstrides.acsevents.org/nfl to get started.
» Speak out for those who can't afford a mammogram
Visit www.acscan.org/makingstrides to find out how you can help urge Congress to increase funding to ensure all women have access to mammograms and lifesaving treatment, regardless of their ability to pay.
» Learn about volunteer opportunities
Click here to learn how you can help other people with breast cancer get well.
STEPS TO REDUCE RISK
» Get recommended cancer screenings, including a yearly mammogram starting at age 40.
» Maintain a healthy weight throughout your life.
» Be physically active for 30 minutes or more on five or more days per week.
» Eat a healthy diet.
Countless Americans who have never had breast cancer and more than 2.5 million who are surviving the disease will celebrate a birthday this year thanks to the American Cancer Society and supporters like the NFL who are helping save lives.