The NFL Films Podcast: Super Bowl Preview with Greg Cosell

Published: Jan 30, 2018 at 04:51 AM

It's Super Bowl week! Greg Cosell and the guys go all in on the big game, including the Patriots' ability to exploit the Eagles' defense (15:10), how defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will pressure Tom Brady (19:50), and New England's chances of containing Philly's run-pass option (33:10). Finally, they argue Danny Amendola's merits as one of the most clutch receivers in postseason history (21:30) and share stories about head coach Doug Pederson's time as a backup quarterback in Philadelphia (47:59).

Listen to the podcast below:


