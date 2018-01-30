The NFL Films Podcast: Super Bowl Preview with Greg Cosell

It's Super Bowl week! Greg Cosell and the guys go all in on the big game, including the Patriots' ability to exploit the Eagles' defense (15:10), how defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will pressure Tom Brady (19:50), and New England's chances of containing Philly's run-pass option (33:10). Finally, they argue Danny Amendola's merits as one of the most clutch receivers in postseason history (21:30) and share stories about head coach Doug Pederson's time as a backup quarterback in Philadelphia (47:59).