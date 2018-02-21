The NFL Films Podcast: Eddie George

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 04:25 AM

Eddie George joins the show (19:12) to discuss his episode of A Football Life with Keith, Paul and the film's director, Erik Powers. Eddie shares some thoughts on the running back position in the game today (32:43), his love of Shark Week (29:40) and the challenge of being both a subject and actor in his own film (22:12). Erik then dives deep into the creative process and shares the story of Eddie's lone acting appearance alongside Steven Seagal (51:40). Finally, Greg Cosell joins the party to give his perspective on the evolution of the running game and considers Eddie's fit in the modern NFL (1:03:19).

