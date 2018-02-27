The NFL Films Podcast: Draft season preview

Keith and Paul are joined by Greg Cosell to dissect the upcoming 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and draft. The guys examine the scouting process and discuss the philosophical questions teams need to answer during the offseason (6:07). Greg shares his take on the draft's top 5 quarterback prospects, including Lamar Jackson's fit in the league (41:50) and why Josh Rosen is the most polished QB in the draft (46:07). The guys also discuss the Browns' cache of draft capital (16:01) and breakdown some of the lesser known prospects who have impressed Greg on tape (1:09:30). Finally, Greg tells us why he believes the Giants won't draft a quarterback with their second pick (1:05:26).
