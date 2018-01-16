The NFL Films Podcast: Championship Sunday preview

The Guru once again joins the show to recap an absolutely thrilling weekend of playoff football and spin ahead to Championship Sunday. The guys dive deep on 'The Minneapolis Miracle' (:48), discuss Pittsburgh's porous defense (12:07) and praise Philadelphia's dominant defensive line (8:43). Greg then shares his thoughts on the conference championship games, including how the Patriots will attack Jacksonville's defense (24:18) and the quarterback matchup between Case Keenum and Nick Foles (32:01).