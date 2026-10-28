The NFC West arms race is on. Here's who the Rams can target before trade deadline

LOS ANGELES -- The NFC West arms race is officially on.

After the Los Angeles Rams spent their offseason pulling off the sport's two biggest trades for All-Pro defenders Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, their division rivals needed just seven weeks to make their counters, both with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

The Seattle Seahawks traded a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for left guard Quenton Nelson, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a 2027 fourth-round pick for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Both players could have a sizable impact on the Rams' two biggest foes in a division that spit out three playoff teams a season ago. Nelson is an eight-time Pro Bowler who could help the Seahawks' run game, which is missing Kenneth Walker III this year. Buckner is a three-time Pro Bowler who can add juice to a quiet 49ers pass rush and keep double-teams off Nick Bosa.

Both are free agents after 2026, so these moves are largely about chasing a Super Bowl this season. That's what the Rams were after with their offseason moves, but now that they're 3-4, they have to make up ground in the division against the 6-1 49ers and 4-3 Seahawks, with three games against the tandem left on the schedule.

Will the Rams take part?

Because they gave up so much for Garrett and McDuffie -- a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and third-round picks in 2027 and 2029 -- they don't have the same spending budget as the Seahawks and 49ers. They also have five key players in contract years, including All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, which makes taking on guaranteed deals beyond this season tricky.

But this has felt like an "all-in" season for many headline-grabbing segments: Matthew Stafford returning for an 18th season at 38. Aaron Donald unretiring after two years off. The expensive secondary overhaul. And even by drafting a quarterback of the future in Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick, the Rams were operating with this season in mind.

Teams at 3-4 aren't typically buyers, so the Rams might wait to make sure they beat the winless Los Angeles Chargers this week. They're in a tricky spot in wanting to secure the future for whenever Simpson has to step in, while also trying everything they can to win in a potential final season with Stafford, Davante Adams and Donald.

Last year, the Rams made one small deadline trade for backup cornerback Roger McCreary. It didn't end up being enough to stabilize either special teams or the secondary, which both fell apart in the NFC Championship Game.

With the potential to get all but one injured player back before the playoffs begin, the Rams have to at least explore trade ideas. And given their history, they will.

Here are some potential targets:

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

The Rams needed wide receiver help before Adams was lost for six to 10 games with a ruptured hamstring. Their only offseason additions to the group were sixth-round pick CJ Daniels and a trade for Tutu Atwell, and neither has gotten many targets.

Thomas was a 2024 first-round pick who exploded as a rookie with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. That production regressed to 707 yards and two touchdowns last season in his first year in Liam Coen's system, and this year has been tough to find a role, with just nine catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in six games while playing 43 percent of snaps.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone spent 2016-2024 with the Rams, so he has strong relationships with general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay. A deep threat the Rams don't currently have, Thomas has one year left on his deal that will pay just $2.8 million next season, and he could slide in as a replacement for Adams by then.

The Rams can't spend much here, so they'll need Thomas' market to fall significantly below the second-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. fetched from the Houston Texans.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

The Colts have several pieces who could fit the Rams well, now that Indianapolis is in fire-sale mode. The most obvious is Downs, a 2023 third-round pick who has become a productive slot receiver and has found a way to stay durable despite his 171-pound frame, playing in 54 of 58 possible games. He crossed 700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons before regressing a bit over the past two, but much of that has come with his quarterback's struggles.

Downs is a slot-only player, which makes him a harder fit with the three-tight end sets the Rams love. But he excels against man coverage, which Los Angeles is going to have a difficult time beating with Adams out. The available receiver options behind Nacua are thin, as only Konata Mumpfield saw two targets in Sunday's 35-21 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Nacua is battling through his second injury of the season, and the bottom could fall out on this group if the Rams don't make a real addition.

As a bonus, Downs has returned 31 punts in his career for a decent 9.4-yard average. This trade could fit the Rams' sweet spot if it costs a fifth- or sixth-round pick.

If the Rams prefer a bigger receiver, they could ask about Keenan Allen. He has lost a step at 34 but has started producing better in recent weeks and can quickly pick up complex playbooks.

Grover Stewart, NT, Colts

The one injured starter the Rams cannot get back this year is nose tackle Poona Ford, who is out with a torn triceps. It's a tough loss of a player who helped transform their run defense upon his arrival in 2025, while also adding underrated pressure numbers.

Ty Hamilton filled in well against a struggling Raiders interior offensive line, but Los Angeles may want something more established.

Stewart earned the nickname "the guard butcher" in Indianapolis for how he'd destroy the single-teams he faced when Buckner commanded the doubles. His durability has been incredible, missing only eight games in 10 seasons, six due to a suspension in 2023 for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Stewart has regressed a little now that he's 33, and his new team would be best playing him less than 60 percent of snaps. But he also brings a threat on field goal block. His deal isn't cheap, with up to $13 million in remaining money, but it does expire after the season. A fifth- or sixth-round pick could be enough to plug a big hole.

Daron Payne, NT, Commanders

This option is very similar to Stewart. Payne is 29 and has lost much of the pass-rushing juice that made him an 11.5-sack player and Pro Bowler in 2022, as he has just four sacks since the start of last season. But he's still effective as a run-plugging nose tackle, and like Stewart, a change of scenery to a better overall defensive structure could bring out a little more in a limited role.

Like Stewart, Payne is on an expiring deal that is rather expensive, with more than $16 million due this season. That will at least bring the trade cost down.

Troy Dye, LB, Chargers

The Rams need special teams help and better coverage at linebacker, which could make Dye a good fit. He plays with the kind of fierceness they could use more of at those positions, and he's never allowed more than 70 receiving yards while targeted in his seven-year career, according to Sports Info Solutions.

The Chargers are likely one loss away from a fire sale, and the Rams can give them that this weekend. They'll also get an up-close look at Dye. The question is whether linebacker is the right spot to add another special teams player, given the heavy roles already assigned to Grant Stuard and Shaun Dolac.

Colts special-teamers

Indianapolis has a few special-teamers of interest, which could matter given that's where Rams coordinator Bubba Ventrone did his best work.

The best fit for Los Angeles is Ashton Dulin, whom Ventrone once scouted as an undrafted free agent out of Malone University and then developed into an All-Pro gunner. Dulin also has 38 career kick returns with a 29.9-yard average. Dulin is an elite blocking wide receiver, which fits what the Rams look for in their complementary wideouts.

The Colts boast one of the league's best kickers in Spencer Shrader, despite his rare off game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Shrader has a league-high 19 field goals, has missed only two and has already hit 13 kicks of 40 yards or more. The Rams just signed Brandon McManus and might want to see that play out, but Shrader would be a major upgrade from distance.

The Rams could even ask about Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who is another Ventrone success story. He's 32 and signed for another two seasons, and it would mean moving off Ethan Evans, who has performed better in recent games after a tough start to the season. But Sanchez is one of the league's best at coffin-corner punts, and Ventrone coached a terrific coverage unit around those when the two were last together.

Other options

• A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Buccaneers: It's unclear whether the Buccaneers want to sell just yet, but they have a run stuffer who spent the 2020-2022 seasons in Los Angeles and won a Super Bowl. He's played more on the edge this season, but he could benefit from moving back to a traditional nose tackle at 320 pounds.

• Dalvin Tomlinson, NT, Chargers: At 32, Tomlinson is a run-down-only player at this stage but still a very strong one who boasts 1.4 yards of average tackle depth, according to Sports Info Solutions. He's a pending free agent the Rams will get a close look at this week.

• Jauan Jennings, WR, Vikings: Jennings was a productive player in Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Francisco, where he amassed 1,618 yards and 15 total touchdowns the past two years before falling completely off the map to four catches for 43 yards in Minnesota this season. It seems unlikely the Vikings would trade him to another NFC playoff contender.

• Cody Barton, LB, Titans: The Rams have forced just six turnovers in seven games so far, so they could be attracted to a cover linebacker with eight career interceptions. Barton will give up some plays but also make some, and he's a great blitzer, which the Rams need to tap more into when McDuffie is back and they return to press-man coverage.

• Roy Lopez, NT, Cardinals: Another option to plug Ford's void, Lopez has been durable and consistent in this area across six seasons and is 312 pounds. With one year remaining at $4.1 million, he could offer a cheaper alternative for next year if the Rams move on from Ford.

• Chimere Dike, KR/PR, Titans: Dike was a first-team All-Pro last season with two punt return touchdowns and a league-high 17.3-yard average, and he has a kick and punt return of more than 40 yards this season, too. The Titans just drafted Dike in the fourth round last year, so moving him isn't as likely part of a rebuild unless the Rams are willing to pay up, maybe with a fourth-rounder of their own.

• Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans: Ridley is in a second straight down season following three 1,000-yard campaigns, but that could be more about the struggles of Cam Ward. He still shows good releases and routes, which the Rams will miss without Adams.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.