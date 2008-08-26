The next generation: Defensive assistants on the rise

4. Leslie Frazier, defensive coordinator, Vikings

Frazier picked up in Minnesota where Mike Tomlin left off when he went to Pittsburgh. Frazier's defense stopped the run better than anyone in the NFL last year and now has Jared Allen to rush the QB. Frazier has the personnel to play it straight and not blitz but sometimes that is the most effective time to bring heat. Another big year from the Viking defense and his name will be on the short list for a head coaching spot.