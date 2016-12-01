Around the NFL

'The new' Jason Pierre-Paul spurring surging Giants

Published: Dec 01, 2016 at 12:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jason Pierre-Paul's sack streak in the past fortnight sets the New York Giants pass rusher as the likely choice for Comeback Player of the Year.

After eight average games last season while wearing a club, JPP is finally used to playing with his mangled right hand. Ditching the club for a glove, Pierre-Paul has compiled seven sacks this season, including 5.5 the past two games.

"This is the new me," he told the New York Daily News this week. "I got to adjust to what I'm capable of doing with my hand. I feel this is as well as I've played since my new beginning last year. I'm like a rookie all over again."

Sacks don't tell the whole story. His 5.5 QB takedowns the past two weeks came against the hapless Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. In prior weeks, he was still pushing the pocket and disrupting both the run and pass game. For defensive linemen, pressure is production. JPP has gotten plenty of pressure even with only 8.5 fingers.

"You tell me what player you see out here with missing fingers. You don't see guys like that," he said. "I'm not taking anything away from any other guys playing football, but that's the difference between me and all the other guys. My terrible mistake -- but I knew I had the motivation and courage to come back with the help of God and my family. That's what makes me strive to go hard every day."

JPP is playing on a one-year $10 million prove-it deal. Sunday's game in which he compiled four QB hits, seven tackles, three sacks, a fumble return for a TD and four tackles for loss displayed he can still be a difference-maker. The pass rusher is not worried about his contract situation saying, "that will take care of itself."

At times last year, JPP was in a position to make plays, but couldn't wrap up a ball carrier. Now he's making those plays we were used to seeing before the accident. The pass rusher believes he can show overcoming a physical hardship to excel in the NFL is possible.

"It's totally different," he said. "It's never heard of. Never done. You can't do it, can't copy, you can't mimic. I love the fact than I'm a role model to people. I get Instagrams, DMs and Twitter. It helps me play even better. That is motivation for people that can't be heard and can't be seen. I speak for them when I am out there playing."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brett Favre expects drop-off in production from Davante Adams without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback

Legendary Packers QB Brett Favre is expecting a drop-off in Raiders WR Davante Adams' production without Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

news

Former All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to box in exhibition on July 30

Adrian Peterson, the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher, and Le'Veon Bell, a former two-time All-Pro, are slated to face off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition match July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, QB Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys re-signing kicker Lirim Hajrullahu

The Cowboys have set the table for a kicking competition this summer with the re-signing of kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan: Defense's confidence 'through that roof' after winning with multiple quarterbacks

Over the past three seasons, New Orleans has had six quarterbacks start games for it, but has still put together winning campaigns. Being able to win no matter who's at QB has Cameron Jordan and Co.'s confidence "boosted through that roof."

news

'Old guy' Amari Cooper embracing leadership role in first season with Browns

Just 28 and entering his initial campaign in Cleveland, former Cowboys and Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is taking on a leadership role.

news

Michael Strahan on first-rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I believe we got a good pick who's going to bring some joy to Giants fans'

New York Giants first-round rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux boasts the potential to do much the same, and Strahan has quickly become an engaged supporter of Big Blue's prized prospect.

news

Chris Oladokun, Steelers' other QB draft pick, striving to prove 'I do belong here'

While first-round quarterback Kenny Pickett is competing for a Steelers starting job, seventh-round QB Chris Oladokun is very much competing for a roster spot.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing concludes; wait for decision begins

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has concluded after three days in Delaware, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Punter Bradley Pinion signs with Falcons following release from Buccaneers

Veteran punter Bradley Pinion is staying in the NFC South. Pinion is signing with the Falcons a week after he was released by the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW