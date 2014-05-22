The most surprising cuts in recent NFL history

Peppers seemed to be a shell of his typically disruptive self last season, and many wondered if his best days were behind him. Others wondered if he lost interest playing for a defense that allowed almost 400 yards per game last season. He believes he still has something to offer, which is why he quickly signed with the Green Bay Packers after being cut by the Chicago Bears. Peppers' move north riled up the Chicago faithful, but their ire will only grow if Peppers turns in one last dominant season at roughly the same price he was going to make while with the Bears.