The most important position on defense

An argument can be made for the wide-body tackle. The Cleveland Browns traded for two of them (Shaun Rogers and Corey Williams) in the offseason. Two others (Glenn Dorsey and Sedrick Ellis) were selected in the top seven of last April's draft. An argument can be made for a middle linebacker. The NFL took a revolutionary step this year by having a defensive player wear an electronic receiver in his helmet to hear signals from a coach on the sideline, and that player usually is a middle linebacker.