The Marty Schottenheimer Effect

Published: Jan 02, 2013 at 05:17 AM

The Browns, Chargers, Chiefs and Redskins have hired 17 full-time coaches since Marty Schottenheimer. Recently fired San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner is one of the two coaches with winning records.

