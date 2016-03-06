The Manning, The Myth, The Legend

Still, the effect Manning had on his opponents could be summed up in one odd game and two stunning play calls from the 2009 season. In a Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts held the ball for less than 15 minutes, with the Dolphins executing to perfection the best defense against Manning: keeping him off the field. But 14 minutes, 53 seconds proved to be plenty of time for Manning to win the game. A couple of months later, with the Colts hosting the Patriots, Bill Belichick made one of the most scrutinized decisions of his own career, opting to go for the first down on fourth-and-2 from his own 28-yard line while holding a six-point lead with little more than two minutes to go. The play fell a yard short, and Manning did what Belichick knew he would do: He led the Colts on the winning touchdown drive. Then, in the second Super Bowl of Manning's career at the end of that season, Sean Payton called for an onside kick at the beginning of the second half of the game, to steal a possession from Manning. The Saints recovered the ball and went on to win -- a crushing loss for the favored Colts that was not closed out until Manning, while trying to lead a game-tying drive late, was intercepted deep in New Orleans territory, and Tracy Porter returned it for a touchdown.