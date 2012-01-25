The Manning saga will have major fantasy implications

M.F.: Most of the reports floating around seem to suggest that Manning is as good as gone in Indianapolis. If that does in fact happen and the team takes Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, the rookie will be valued as viable No. 2 fantasy quarterback. With the recent success of rookie signal-callers and the overall include in statistics at the position, some would even call Luck a sleeper. But there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before I can determine his true value. First off, what sort of weapons will Luck have at his disposal? Reggie Wayne and Pierre Garcon are both slated to become free agents, Austin Collie disappeared without Manning, and Dallas Clark was a non-factor as well. The team's backfield is also a question mark. Joseph Addai will be 29 and once again proved he can't avoid the trainer's room, so Donald Brown could open next season as the starter. One thing is for sure -- Luck is one of the most talented quarterbacks to come out of the collegiate ranks maybe ever, and he'll be taken in all fantasy drafts, seasonal, keeper and dynasty.