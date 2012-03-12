The Manning decision will have a huge fantasy effect

The Cardinals would have to go back to the drawing board with Kolb as their quarterback, though it's hard not to expect John Skelton to be in the mix as well. Neither would be more than a No. 2 fantasy option. Fitzgerald would remain a top-five fantasy wideout, but he wouldn't be No. 2 behind Megatron. The team would also attempt to re-sign Early Doucet, though in this case his best destination would be with the New Orleans Saints. Remember, Marques Colston and Robert Meachem are both slated to become free agents. If Doucet lands in the Big Easy, he'd be a nice fantasy sleeper.