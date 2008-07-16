The 'LT of the AFC' finally gets his place in the Hall of Fame

Andre Tippett was known as the "LT of the AFC" during his career with the Patriots. The Giants Lawrence Taylor basked in the New York spotlight, earning accolades and making headlines both on and off the field. Tippett toiled in near obscurity with the Patriots, save one appearance in Super Bowl XX. Taylor, however, was able to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first try. Tippett had to sweat it out.