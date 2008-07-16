The 'LT of the AFC' finally gets his place in the Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Aug. 2, the Class of 2008 will be formally inducted into the Hall during an enshrinement ceremony that is not only a moving and inspirational salute to the game's all-time greats. More ...
Andre Tippett was known as the "LT of the AFC" during his career with the Patriots. The Giants Lawrence Taylor basked in the New York spotlight, earning accolades and making headlines both on and off the field. Tippett toiled in near obscurity with the Patriots, save one appearance in Super Bowl XX. Taylor, however, was able to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first try. Tippett had to sweat it out.
Tippett, however, was never viewed as second-best to Taylor among his peers, nor his teammates. He was considered one of the top pass rushers of his generation.
Now Tippett has earned his chance to stand alongside of Lawrence Taylor in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tippett finally making it in on his 10th attempt at induction.
Tippett was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 1982 and became a starter the following year when he recorded 8.5 sacks. He set a club record with 18.5 sacks the following year. Tippett led the AFC with 16.5 sacks in 1985 when the Patriots won the AFC Championship. He also led the AFC with 12.5 sacks in 1987. Tippett retired with a club-record 100 sacks for the Patriots.
Tippett was selected to five Pro Bowls (1985-89), as well as a five-time All-AFC choice. Tippett, along with Taylor, was a member of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1980s.