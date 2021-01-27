The Locker Room Podcast: Adrian Peterson on his career as a generational RB

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ to the show. The MVP and seven-time Pro Bowl running back reveals the secret of his longevity (4:45), and tells MRob what it was like to rack up 182 rush yards against the Legion of Boom (7:50). Are 300+-carry running backs a thing of the past? AP weighs in on the future of the position (11:05), and tells us which backs he has his eye on now (14:49). Coach asks AP if long-term contracts ever affected his short-term effort (16:20), and MRob finds out what traits elevate good backs to greatness (19:03). Finally, Adrian on coming up nine yards short of the single-season rushing record in 2012 (23:23), and the aggressive mindset that ignited his every run (26:30).