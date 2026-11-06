The Jaguars look elite and have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule. Can they capitalize?

BALTIMORE -- The game clock at a soggy M&T Bank Stadium mercifully ticked down to zero, cementing the Jacksonville Jaguars' 33-10 victory over the wounded Baltimore Ravens. Coach Liam Coen and his players scattered across the field to exchange pleasantries with their hosts and then retreated to the locker room, happy to get the win, but not entirely satisfied with themselves.

Jacksonville's offense had topped the 30-point mark for a third straight contest. But after attacking Baltimore at a blistering pace in the first half, things bogged down, and out of seven second-half possessions, just one ended with a touchdown. Jacksonville settled for field goals three times.

The defense had completely stifled a Ravens unit forced by injury to turn to third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano. The Jaguars forced five punts, one turnover on downs and three takeaways. But a mid-fourth-quarter breakdown yielded a 65-yard touchdown by Baltimore's Justice Hill, allowing Baltimore to notch double digits.

Jacksonville's players and coaches certainly celebrated the win, which gave them a 6-2 record and increased their lead in the AFC South. But in the back of their minds lingered a feeling of wanting.

Through the first half of the season, the Jaguars have distinguished themselves as one of the most well-rounded teams in the AFC -- if not the NFL. Their offense ranks among the leaders in seven of the nine leading offensive categories, and their defense ranks among the top units in five of nine major categories. The Jaguars are one of seven teams with six victories. They also lead the NFL in point differential (plus-108) and turnover margin (plus-9).

But to reach the destination of their dreams, Jacksonville's players know plenty of work remains, and the team's leaders -- from Coen and his assistants to the most respected veterans in the locker room -- stress the importance of balance: embracing and appreciating the process, while maintaining a critical eye and desire to correct areas of weakness.

"You win and it feels great. But you can't let wins mask stuff," linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who led the team with seven tackles and a sack, stressed. "We've always got stuff to improve. We have learned. I've been here a while. Went through winning, winning, winning, and then one season, we let a lot slide because we were winning.

"So we've got to keep learning in wins, because it's all about who's playing the best in December, and then you make that run by January, February. So we got to keep improving all the way through the year, to put ourselves in that situation going into the playoffs."

The mindset held by Oluokun -- who has spent the last five seasons of his nine-year career in Jacksonville -- and shared by teammates reflects the messaging Coen has preached since he took over the team last year.

The former UMass quarterback-turned-coach has worked to establish a culture rich with unity, accountability and resilience. Coen's belief: If players feel connected to one another, their coaches and even the support staff, they will approach their craft with dedication and play for one another and remain unflinching in the face of adversity.

Jacksonville's players have bought in and entered 2026 determined to build on the playoff-qualification milestone achieved in Coen's first season. Eight games in, they have won in just about every manner imaginable, whether by riding the MVP-caliber arm of Trevor Lawrence or by leaning heavily on the defense, whether at home, on the road, rain or shine, in the U.S. or on foreign soil.

"We have a group of dudes that care about each other," Coen said Thursday night. "They care about (the coaches). We care about them. They know the support staff that they work with every single day truly cares about them and wants to do what's right and best for them on an every-single-day basis, which just leads to better collaboration, communication and ultimately connection."

The tone set by Coen has manifested itself with authoritative starts in most games. Jacksonville entered Thursday night's game boasting a league-best first-half point margin of plus-70 and marched downfield against Baltimore, scoring in just seven plays. The team went in at halftime up 17-3.

"It's just guys being ready to play from the jump," said Lawrence, who leads the NFL in passer rating. "I've been on teams before where it's like we don't necessarily start as fast and we play better in the second half or whatever. This team, we're just ready to go from the jump. It's something that I think is really important not to get yourself in a hole early, and that's something that we've done a good job of."

The Jaguars' pace slowed in the second half when, with torrential rain falling at times, Coen opted for more conservative play calls to ensure ball security. The defense recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery to offset the slower offensive pace, and the victory was never in doubt.

Thursday night's game initially had the makings of a heavyweight bout and potential playoff preview. But everything changed when Baltimore's two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and talented backup Tyler Huntley suffered injuries that landed them on injured reserve and left the Ravens with no choice but to start Fagnano, an undrafted rookie. Coen praised his players for approaching the game with the same sense of urgency, however.

"The mental and physical toughness of the group, I've been pleased with. You know, winning games, I guess, you're quote-unquote supposed to win," he said. "Like, they got their third-string quarterback in. We also had some guys down as well, some starters, but we came in and took care of business, and have kind of done that a few times now."

Now, Coen faces the challenge of continuing to find ways to elevate and sharpen his team down the homestretch of the regular season to ensure that the Jaguars maintain the sense of urgency that has fueled them.

"The second-half challenge is going to be, being at our best when our best is truly required in some of these games that we got coming up," Coen explained. "Being road warriors in a lot of ways, with one game being played in Jacksonville in a 65-day span. We've got to continue to be focused and together as a group on the road."

Jacksonville have the easiest remaining schedule in the league. With games remaining against the Tennessee Titans (two), the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars will face just three teams with winning records.

They have a real opportunity to work their way toward one of the best records -- and top seeds -- in the AFC. But only if they maintain the same hunger that has carried them thus far.

"It's that little phrase, 'Anytime, anyone, anywhere.' It's really us, man," Oluokun said. "You put the ball down, spot the ball, we get an opportunity to play. Play another down, play a game, and nobody cares about what goes on until that ball is snapped. … Let's erase the outside stuff, play for each other. Play for our brothers.

"We have one speed, one way to play, and I think that we do a good job of coming into the building -- and we're pretty close with everyone in the building -- and that's the culture, and kind of that chip-on-our-shoulder mentality. No matter what people want to say -- positive, negative -- we have a chip on our shoulder to prove every day we're the type of team that we want to be.

"It worked out today, but we got another opportunity next week. We've got to keep improving."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.