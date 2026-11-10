The Jaguars have gone 'all in' against an NFL that hates risk. Will it pay off?

The Jacksonville Jaguars treated the day before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline like a crescendo on a sheet of music, building into the next major theme of their season.

An early-morning trade for former Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III alone wouldn't signal that they are all in. A lunchtime trade for former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux certainly would not. But when combined with Monday afternoon's massive trade for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, for whom the Jaguars will send Philadelphia a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick, the second-year regime has made its message loud and clear: They are all in.

General manager James Gladstone, of course, has some experience with the phrase. He was Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's deputy when the Rams were in their "f-- them picks" era between 2019 and '21, during which the regime traded high draft picks for premium players; the strategy ultimately led to a Super Bowl victory. Gladstone was also part of the disastrous 2022 season that followed, which was a result of injuries and the tangible and emotional cost of the all-in push within a championship window. Plus, he was a co-architect of the sprint-rebuild that followed, as the Rams totally renewed their roster through two strong draft classes.

To make the moves Jacksonville did Monday, Gladstone and collaborators Liam Coen, the head coach, and Tony Boselli, the executive VP, had to have understood multiple truths about the state of their team. Being "all in" is not just about making aggressive trades for high-profile players. The boldness of those moves requires self-awareness -- about the state of the roster, the opponents who await, the promise of recent draft picks, the edge provided by the coaching staff and the reality of the window -- and then total commitment to that strategy.

First, a team has to know whether it is truly in Super Bowl contention or simply a playoff competitor hoping to get a little lucky. Easier said than done. But Jacksonville has a clear path into the postseason in a wide-open AFC and as a team capable of making a run. The Jags have a quarterback playing at an extremely high level, with a higher floor than ever because of strong skill players, a great run game and excellent coaching. It has a defense that ranks among the NFL's best, despite obvious holes at safety and defensive lineman because of injuries.

Enter Bates, still a high-IQ playmaker at 29 years old, and Davis, another captain-material player whom the Jaguars will ask to anchor their defensive line against the run and brace the spine of their pass rush (with Godchaux also a contributor), schematically setting the table for the fronts the Jaguars like to run when they have a dynamic space-eater in the middle.

A truly all-in team has to understand the postseason margins. Many of the opponents Jacksonville would have to get past in the playoffs will do whatever they can to get the ball in their elite quarterback's hands at the end of a game. The Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen, are the headliner here. The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are heating up. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs always loom. The Jaguars invested in their defense in part because of the possibility that they will be in the shoes of the Eagles of two postseasons ago, staring down MVP-caliber quarterback Matthew Stafford at the goal line in the snow on the final drive of the divisional round. They have to be able to stop a Stafford in a moment like that. They have to be a team that can stop a Mahomes, something the Bills could not do on third-and-9 with 1:35 to play in that same year's AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville paid much more to acquire Bates and Davis than league consensus could have projected or would have advised. Bates (for whom Jacksonville sent a 2027 second-round pick and 2028 fifth-rounder) and Davis have strong upside but have played below their potential this season (Davis more so than Bates). Both were in need of a change of scenery. That's no small psychological detail, as Gladstone learned with the Rams through acquisitions such as Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and, of course, Stafford.

A team that is all in actually should think about its resources atypically during that window. What is the point of taking half-measures if the goal is to win a Super Bowl? If a team can be agile enough to recover quickly from a swing and a miss, why not always swing?

Gladstone will have an eye on the aftermath -- cap limitations, plus no first- or second-round picks in the spring -- because of his prior experience in L.A. There are a few notable safeguards toward whatever this push will ultimately cost Jacksonville. Bates, who is in the final year of his deal, could be eligible for an extension. Or he could become a compensatory pick.

Through Monday, the Jaguars still had at least one more immediately tradable player in receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who could help recoup more draft capital next year after contributing to a postseason run, during which a good team knows it might need every depth player it has (Gladstone was part of a championship team that lost two star receivers to injury). Davis is under a long-term contract; however, it averages out to about $22 million per year in 2027 and 2028, which is currently just the 16th-costliest defensive lineman contract in average guarantees per year.

Part of the justification for the cost of a push like this is how convinced a front office must be about at least one of its recent draft classes, if not multiple. An all-in team isn't just about its highest-profile players. Just as crucial are the role players and cost-controlled contributors often acquired through the draft and developed by the team. The "f-- them picks" Rams could never be what they were without also drafting in such high volume in the middle and later rounds through that span. By making these moves, the Jaguars are telling you that they are convinced. They can make moves that cost future draft picks because they expect to get meaningful play from those who will still be under contract after 2027.

Similar to Snead, and as in picks-for-player trades, Gladstone does not seem to worry about whether the capital used on a player is "too high" by consensus, if that player contributes meaningfully to a contending team. Jacksonville drew criticism from some draft pundits about 2026 picks such as tight end Nate Boerkircher, who has been a plus-player for its offense, as Gladstone reiterated his belief that the organization had acquired roster fits. The Boerkircher pick in the second round especially revealed the Jaguars' process as they intend it, though. As he did with the Rams, Gladstone leans on coaches to highlight when traits -- not necessarily a player in totality -- can be maximized within an offensive or defensive position group, and then how that position can be maximized within an overall scheme.

And about the coaches …

An all-in team has to understand its window, and not just as it relates to its roster and resources.

Coen seems to realize his time with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, both head-coaching candidates in 2025, plus their trusted lower-level assistants, is probably limited. And Coen, who was part of the Rams' Super Bowl ascension from 2018 to '20 but also their crash in 2022, saw firsthand how a constant need to replace key coaches can strain a team.

Every piece of an ecosystem that operates how the Rams did in L.A. and how Jacksonville does now -- with little separation between front office and coaching staff -- is disrupted by coaching attrition, from how players develop to how talent is identified in collaboration with the front office. The head coach has to be skilled enough to keep the floor of the team high through such personnel changes. Jacksonville's time to strike, with this level of talent throughout its coaching staff, is now.

These are the many truths of an all-in team, beyond the splash moves it makes. The lessons Gladstone and others in Jacksonville have learned from the risks and rewards of their past now become their present.

It doesn't mean they are right or that it will all work as intended. The football is still a spheroid, and it bounces weirdly. But the Jaguars have picked their song, and they're going to play it loudly.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.