The 'Hot 100' picks for the 2009 draft

Here is my attempt at identifying the first 100 players I think will be selected at the April 25-26 draft. I look at the prospects' most important individual characteristics, position specifics, along with height and speed to formulate this order. Playing experience (i.e., long-time starter vs. one-year wonder) is something I value. Injuries must be taken into consideration. Three players not on this list -- Missouri TE Chase Coffman, TCU LB Jason Phillips, North Carolina WR Brandon Tate -- would have been in the 51-100 area if they were medically cleared.