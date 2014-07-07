Analysis

The holdout handbook: Exploring key issues for players, teams

Published: Jul 07, 2014 at 05:09 AM

The first thing you need to know about holdouts is that no one truly has held out yet.

As much as all of us make of the chatter, no player is really making a statement by sitting out in April and May and June. Likewise, no club is really drawing a line in the sand by refraining from negotiating while their disgruntled employee works out elsewhere, or by saying how they won't stand for it.

Not for a few more weeks will it really count.

And under the current collective bargaining agreement, things are different than they were in the past. Because of a salary system that is, as a practical matter, slotted for draft picks, rookie holdouts are mostly a relic of the past. Because of tightened rules, we see fewer honest-to-God veteran holdouts, too.

But some players still carry the clout to pull one off effectively. Back in 2011, Chris Johnson parlayed a 35-day strike into a $53.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Conversely, a year later, Maurice Jones-Drew sat out for 38 days -- and eventually reported without a new deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In April and May, the contract situation of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was a hot-button topic, though he did eventually report for organized team activities. San Francisco 49ers vets Vernon Davis (tight end) and Alex Boone (guard) were less flexible, missing the whole spring -- and subjecting themselves to $70,000 in fines for skipping a mandatory minicamp. Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston took a similar tack. Houston Texans receiver Andre Johnson's situation has been murkier, with his sit-out looking more like Carson Palmer's faux retirement of 2011. And there have been rumblings Johnson's teammate J.J. Watt should make a stand for a better deal of his own.

Bottom line: If any of those guys really wants to make a point, the time to do so is coming.

"You go to the team and say, 'My guy is (bleeping) serious -- he wants to walk out. How do we solve this?' " one agent said. "And if they say, 'We're not gonna do that,' then it becomes your last resort."

In an effort to scope out the landscape for the above players -- and the attached teams -- I spent the past week asking around about what's at stake for all involved. And the hope is that my findings reveal a general roadmap for each side.

For the club

The truth is, teams have plenty of levers to pull. There's the aforementioned $70,000 fine for skipping a mandatory minicamp. There's the penalty -- up to $30,000 -- they can assess the player for every missed day of training camp. They can also dock each guy the equivalent of a game check -- 1/17th of his salary -- for missing a preseason contest. And if an under-contract player doesn't report by Aug. 5, he loses an accrued season.

The trouble for the team is that these decisions aren't made in a vacuum. Normally, the player is prominent -- remember, he has to have the clout to follow through -- to the point that the rest of the roster is going to be closely watching how he's treated. And if you find a way to pressure him into returning, the player's mindset becomes a question that is likely to bubble to the surface.

"First of all, you can lose the locker room, especially if he's really popular," one former NFL general manager said. "And that means it's a distraction not just to the player, but to the entire group. Then, if he comes back, is he all in? Say he's back for opening day, and he's not all in. So then you're getting maybe 20 snaps of the player you previously had for 70 snaps. That's real. You need to be careful."

The ex-exec called everything that happens before training camp "100 percent bluster." After that, it normally comes down to who has more resolve. The club will try to treat it as it would an injury, but the closer the season gets, the harder it is to do that.

Take the example of Watt. He's due $1.91 million this year and, with Houston exercising the fifth-year option that came with his being a first-round pick, $6.97 million in 2015. In 2016, the Texans could apply the franchise tag to him. The defensive end franchise figure this year was $13.12 million; figuring it'll go up the next two years, you could guess the club will have control of Watt for roughly $23 million -- well below market value -- over the next three seasons. Not a great deal for Watt.

"If J.J. holds out, what are they gonna do?" asked a second agent. "Alienate him?"

And there's the leverage against the team. Watt could correctly determine that the team has control of him in 2015 anyway, and so long as he reports on time then, he'll get the four accrued seasons he needs to reach free agency, even if he doesn't achieve that total this year. So if he tries holding out now, coming off back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons, there might not be a whole lot to lose.

The institutional equity a coach/GM has plays into that, as well. Those at the start of their tenures -- former Titans coach Mike Munchak was in that position in Tennessee when Johnson held out -- have to tread carefully. Those on the hot seat do, too, for different reasons -- namely, needing the players to perform so that they can keep their own jobs. Frankly, few coaches have the ground to stand on that a Bill Belichick or Sean Payton or Pete Carroll does.

There's also institutional equity in a team's history. That the Texans traditionally have taken care of their own (Matt Schaub, Arian Foster, Andre Johnson, Duane Brown, Brian Cushing) should give Watt confidence that they'll negotiate fairly with him. Four years ago, when Darrelle Revis held out as a member of the New York Jets, the deals the team executed earlier in the offseason with Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson equaled currency in the locker room.

For the player

Money matters, to be sure. Different teams handle fines different ways, though even the hardest of the hard-liners aren't going to completely fleece the player. "If you're the player, and you're telling me you're gonna charge me $30,000 a day, I'm not coming back," the second agent said.

So that's a consideration.

Even more important, though, might be the juncture at which a player is at in his career.

The issue of the accrued season is most crucial for those with less than the four it takes to be eligible for unfettered free agency -- a category that 2011 third-round pick Justin Houston falls into heading into the final year of his rookie deal. Holding out past Aug. 5 means losing the accrued season, which would mean that Houston would be a restricted -- rather than an unrestricted -- free agent next offseason.

There's also the matter of the impact a player can expect to make post-holdout. Young players and guys with new coaches can hurt themselves in the fall by sitting out the summer, which ultimately will affect their earning power.

"When you're young, you lose a lot more, you do need the reps," the second agent continued. "Younger guys need to learn to play and get on the same page as teammates. On the flip side, in the (Vernon) Davis case, he's had the same quarterback for (a few) years, he knows the offense, he won't miss a beat. So he can say to the Niners, 'You're not gonna push me around.' "

In that case, there's also financial history. The first agent said, "Vernon's deal was a bad deal when he did it, and if you weren't happy then, you're not gonna be happy now." So there might be raw feelings, and enough money on Davis' end to withstand the threat of fines and lost wages.

The ultimate leverage, of course, is the willingness -- perceived or real -- to carry the strike into the season.

The problem for many of the 2011 first-round picks (Watt being in that group) is that, when you add up the fines, taking things that far can mean the equivalent of playing the season for free. As for the lower-round picks, if the teams want to hold their feet to the fire, they actually could wind up losing money.

"What are you trying to accomplish?" an NFC executive said. "Now, I could see a bunch next year, with the guys in their (option) years, because if they're getting fined $1 million, they're making $7 million or $8 million anyway and it might be worth it to avoid getting franchised. But I don't see anyone caving to anyone in the '11 class this year, because if you're gonna do that, you might as well do a deal."

The general takeaway

The conclusion here? As the 2011 CBA matures and we get more long-term answers, what's becoming obvious is that there are fewer players with enough motivation to hold out. In fact, ultimately, it might boil down to just two groups.

The first group is the one that Davis is in, as a veteran player who has a long history of production and is outplaying his second contract. The second one is the one that many 2011 first-round picks will populate: The players who will go into their option year of 2015 trying to avoid the franchise tag in 2016.

Brooks: Face/future of the franchise

Bucky Brooks takes a division-by-division look at the current face of each NFL franchise -- plus the face of the future. READ

There are also the unsigned guys on the tag (see: New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham), though they aren't subject to all the penalties above, as they aren't under contract. (Not to mention, they only need six games on the active roster to accrue the season.) And really, if they aren't signed, they aren't technically holding out, anyway.

The flip side here is that because it's harder to hold out, a player is sending a stronger message by pursuing this course of action.

But as Chris Johnson can attest now -- three years later, having since been cut by the Titans -- clubs are rarely afraid to send similar messages to players they deem as poor values. And that means it's important to get what you can while you can.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How an NFL trip to Africa changed my outlook on life

Maurice Jones-Drew reflects on the life-altering impact of his recent trip to Africa, which is detailed in a new episode of NFL Network's "NFL 360." Beyond participating in "NFL Africa: The Touchdown" events in Ghana, MJD had one experience that shook him to his core.

news

Next Woman Up: Tiffany Morton, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Chiefs' Tiffany Morton details an athletic trainer's schedule, working with the offensive line group, taking career risks and more.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

After a wild Week 1, David Carr identifies slow-starting offenses to worry about and ones who should bounce back. Plus, he reveals his updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!

news

The First Read, Week 2: Huge opportunity awaits Chargers vs. Chiefs; big trouble for Cowboys

Will the Chargers make a statement against the Chiefs on Thursday night? Can the Cowboys find their way out of a messy situation? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games

Is Dallas' season already on the brink? How telling was the Dolphins' divisional win over the Patriots? Are the Bengals and Packers in trouble? Adam Schein digs into Sunday's games, separating significance from Week 1 overreaction.

news

Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider

With Dak Prescott expected to miss several weeks with a fractured thumb, Eric Edholm identifies eight QBs who could fill in for the Cowboys' franchise passer.

news

Panthers' Baker Mayfield eyes bigger goal after coming up short in bid for revenge against Browns

Baker Mayfield failed to exact revenge against the Browns, his former team, in Week 1. After the game, Judy Battista reports she saw a QB anxious to take on the much bigger task he's facing in 2022.

news

Saints Super sleepers? Are Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

As the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Bucky Brooks spotlights the Super Bowl chances of the Saints -- and flaws that could make the Broncos fall short of expectations. Plus, five all-star caliber players who could rebound from down seasons.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Vikings nip Packers; Seahawks surprise Russell Wilson-led Broncos

Can the Vikings defend their home field in an NFC North showdown with the mighty Packers? Is Broncos QB Russell Wilson in for a rough return to Seattle? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.

news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2022's top 10 leading rushers

Will Derrick Henry reclaim his spot at the top of the rushing ranks? Can Jonathan Taylor win his second consecutive rushing title? Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2022's top 10 leading rushers ahead of Week 1.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE