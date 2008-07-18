The health of the offensive line is one of the keys for St. Louis

DE Chris Long: St. Louis fans are likely anxious to have their first-round pick in the starting lineup, and he figures to be one of the cornerstones on the defensive line, joining last season's first-round pick Adam Carriker. Long is currently behind James Hall on the depth chart, but probably won't be for long. The team only got 5 1/2 sacks from its defensive end last season and finished near the bottom in team defense, meaning Long will probably get his shot to play sooner rather than later. If Long can sign his contract and get to camp in time, there is a good chance he could be starting for St. Louis by the season opener.