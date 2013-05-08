'The Great Gatsby' author's football obsession

Fitzgerald's novels and short stories come back to football again and again. Only two stories, "The Bowl" and "Basil and Cleopatra," are all about the game (and the football hero's directly consequent winning of a girl). Yet "This Side of Paradise" (1920) revolves around Princeton football weekends. Benjamin Button, aging backward, applies to Yale and is rejected as too old; two decades later, he leads Harvard's team to triumph over the enemy. In "The Great Gatsby," Tom Buchanan's early success as a Yale football player is -- along with Daisy and his family's money --- all he's got. He was "among the most powerful physical ends that ever played football at New Haven -- a national figure in a way, one of those men who reach such limited excellence at twenty-one that everything afterward savors of anticlimax." His glory days long behind him, his physical brutality stored up to use against women, Tom Buchanan is one of the nastiest characters Fitzgerald ever wrote.