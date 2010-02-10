The good, bad and ugly for the NFL's 12 playoff teams

Where do they go from here? The Patriots enter the offseason with major questions on both sides of the ball. Wes Welker's serious knee injury and Moss' subtle decline might force the team to move away from its potent spread offensive attack. The defense's inconsistency has prompted Belichick to take a more active role in the unit in 2010. With numerous changes on the horizon, the Patriots could see their division rivals pass them by next season.