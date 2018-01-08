The GIFs that told the story of Wild Card Weekend

If you've ever been to an NFL game, you know how close fans can be to the visitor's bench. It's not unusual for colorful dialogue to be exchanged between players and fans (some of them very well-lubricated) who are known to get brave from the other side of a 10-foot wall. All fair play, but it all ends when a player can deliver the above send-off. It is the burn to end all burns at a sporting event. Peace. So long. Go home. There is nothing left for you here.