The Giants stumble and let one slip. 'It's a missed opportunity'

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Thursday night's game was following a familiar script. The gritty New York Giants held a narrow lead late over the Washington Commanders. They seemed to be making all the big plays to close out another win. Until they didn't.

The Giants fell victim to the type of late-game gaffes they have avoided this season, stumbling to a 24-21 loss.

"It's a missed opportunity, but like I told the guys, it would be great to win the game, but it doesn't change our goals or our opportunity going forward," coach John Harbaugh said. "It's a tough loss. It's the National Football League. You're going to lose some games."

The Giants dropped to 5-3-1, with the Commanders improving to 3-5-1 to pull within two games in the NFC East. The Commanders now have the tiebreaker over the Giants due to their tie in Week 5. The 4-5 Dallas Cowboys are also lurking.

"It's disappointing, but you can't let it bring you down," Harbaugh said. "It would have been nice to open the lead in the division. We didn't open it up as much as we could have if we had gotten the win. We've got a lot of tough games (left). It's going to be (eight) dog fights."

With the Giants trailing by three points midway through the fourth quarter, Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy delivered a strike to Isaiah Likely with an unblocked blitzer in his face. The tight end snagged the pass between two Commanders defenders and raced 66 yards for the potential game-winning touchdown.

"(McCarthy) threw some dimes out there," Harbaugh said. "The throw to Isaiah Likely with the blitz was just crazy good. That's probably as good a play as you're going to see in the National Football League all season."

That's when the script started to feel familiar, as the Giants defense intercepted Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels on consecutive possessions to put New York in position to win another tight game. But the offense failed to close it out.

After safety Jevon Holland picked off a Daniels pass -- the first interception of the season for Washington's quarterback -- the Giants faced a third-and-1 at their own 11-yard line. As has become the norm in short yardage, backup quarterback Jameis Winston came in to run a sneak. Winston was initially granted a first down, but he was marked short after the Commanders challenged the spot.

Facing fourth-and-inches from their own 11-yard line, Harbaugh sent his offense back onto the field. Harbaugh spoke after the game about how the team's spirit is of courage and not fear, but he wasn't willing to take that type of risk. Winston tried to draw the Commanders offside, awkwardly incorporating the song "Who Let the Dogs Out" into his cadence. It was unsuccessful and the Giants punted.

"I wasn't seriously thinking about going for it there," Harbaugh said. "I thought maybe we could draw them offsides."

The defense responded by making another potential game-sealing play, as safety Ar'Darius Washington intercepted a fourth-down pass by Daniels with 2:15 remaining. But again, the offense couldn't close the door.

Cam Skattebo picked up seven yards on two carries to set up a third-and-3 at Washington's 39-yard line. Rather than giving the ball to Skattebo, who had 78 yards on 18 carries, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy made the odd decision to call a McCarthy keeper from an empty backfield. The Commanders weren't fooled, as linebacker Sonny Styles burst through the line to drop McCarthy for a 2-yard loss while Skattebo watched from the sideline.

"It sucks, and I think part of it is I put myself in a situation last time we played these guys that kind of killed the trust in coach maybe a little bit, me giving up the ball last time," Skattebo said of his overtime fumble in Week 5. "And maybe he didn't want to give me the ball again. I don't know. I'm not going to say that was something he was thinking. But I would think that as well."

Punter Jordan Stout has been one of the Giants' most reliable players, but he picked an inopportune time for a shank. His 12-yard punt after McCarthy got stuffed gave the Commanders the ball at their own 29-yard line with 1:46 remaining.

Daniels wasted no time attacking cornerback Deonte Banks, who has improved greatly but still doesn't locate the ball consistently on deep passes. Banks got tangled up with Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks to produce a 33-yard pass interference penalty. Washington was facing third-and-4 from the Giants' 32-yard line three plays later. Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson sent a blitz and Daniels responded by firing the ball to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a quick slant. Diggs beat cornerback Dru Phillips, who took out Banks on his tackle attempt to clear the path for a walk-in touchdown with 57 seconds left.

The Giants had one last chance to get into range for a tying field-goal attempt. McCarthy started the drive by hitting wide receiver Malachi Fields for a 21-yard gain to Washington's 48-yard line, but after an incompletion, the Commanders turned up the heat. McCarthy resorted to throwing the ball up for grabs as Washington sent all-out blitzes.

McCarthy was fortunate that Commanders cornerback Rasul Douglas failed to intercept a pass that fluttered after the quarterback's arm was hit on second down. McCarthy wasn't as lucky on third down, as a jump ball to wide receiver Malik Nabers was wrestled away by Douglas for a game-ending interception with 25 seconds remaining.

It was discouraging that Nabers couldn't come down with the 50-50 ball, especially after all of his demands to get the ball. But it was puzzling that the Giants were throwing jump balls in that spot since they had two timeouts and only needed to gain about 10 yards to get into range.

"My thought process was pop it up to my playmakers, have them go make a play," said McCarthy, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

It would have been hard to have confidence in Dominic Zvada to make the long field goal after he missed a 33-yarder in the first quarter. That came after the Giants elected to punt from Washington's 37-yard line on their opening drive rather than attempting a 55-yard field goal.

It's been a rollercoaster with the undrafted rookie -- Zvada made all four of his field goals in last week's win over the Eagles after making just 4-of-9 field goals in the previous three games -- but Harbaugh remains committed to the ride.

"You can't, as soon as a guy doesn't make a play, start firing people left and right, especially your kicker, who's a rookie," Harbaugh said. "I'm confident that he's going to become a good kicker. If at some point and time it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. But I'm not going to panic halfway through the season with a guy who has made a bunch of kicks."

The failed attempt to Nabers ended a quiet night. He had just five catches for 44 yards after having 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup with the Commanders. Nabers had a costly fumble at Washington's 16-yard line as the Giants were driving for a score in the third quarter.

Likely was the focal point of the passing game, as McCarthy repeatedly found the tight end open in the middle of the field. Likely had nine catches for a career-high 127 yards, highlighted by the beautiful touchdown pass from McCarthy that somehow fit into a tiny window between Styles and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.

The inability to close the game on the ground was disappointing because the Giants had been effective running the ball. They leaned on lighter personnel much more than normal and the offensive lines opened holes for Skattebo, who rushed for two touchdowns. But the Giants couldn't grind out the necessary yards to kill the clock at the end of the game.

"Very frustrating," Likely said. "When you want to be one of the best teams in the league, you've got to be able to ice the game when the game needs to be iced."

The defense made clutch plays in the fourth quarter until the final drive. Holland's interception was his fourth of the season and his first since Week 3. He was blanketing Chig Okonkwo as the Commanders tried to hit a big play by feigning a screen and sending the tight end deep. Holland wasn't fooled and he turned to snatch the poorly thrown pass for Daniels' first interception in 207 attempts this season. The pick helped make up for Holland giving up a 31-yard touchdown to wide receiver Antonio Williams on a crossing route in the third quarter.

Washington repeatedly made big plays late, tackling Okonkwo short of the first-down marker and then breaking up a pass to Diggs on fourth-and-1 on the possession before the Likely touchdown. Then Washington jumped an out route to Okonkwo on fourth down for an interception to set up the offense to potentially drain the clock.