The fantasy end has come for Lamar Miller

Marcas Grant:Noooooooooooooo! Handcuffing works great for running backs. Next man up is fine for wide receivers. But grabbing the next quarterback on the roster isn't generally a good idea. While players at the other positions frequently rotate in and get reps, signal-callers don't. So unless you can promise me that Matt Flynn will repeat his Week 16, 2012 performance, do not want. That's just not something I want to play around with this week. There are plenty of quarterbacks on the waiver wire that are safer plays than Flynn like Kirk Cousins, Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick are available in a large number of leagues and are more trustworthy this week than a quarterback who hasn't played a snap all season.
M.G.: I'll be honest, this is sort of a coin flip. So many things about these two running backs are nearly identical. Both players were the best rushers on their respective teams last week but are still firmly entrenched in committees. They had nearly the same number of carries last week (16 for Michael, 14 for Artis-Payne). What's more, both the Panthers and Seahawks have opponents who struggled against the run game in recent weeks. But since you've asked me to pick one, I'll use the eye test and pick Christine Michael who looked very good last week. The good news is that if you miss one on the waiver wire, the other option is pretty good too.
M.G.: You sit him on the bench. That's what you do. Sadly, the Dolphins haven't given you too many other choices. For some unknown reason, Miami has decided that they're better off by not giving him the ball which is a weird thing for the 21st-ranked rushing offense to decide. Want to know how many times Lamar Miller has had 20 or more touches in a game this season? Three. That's it. That makes it pretty hard for him to be productive. It essentially makes him touchdown dependent ... and there's the rub. For all of the issues the Colts defense has had this season, they've stopped giving up rushing touchdowns, allowing just two since Week 8. With Jay Ajayi starting to cut into Miller's carries it's hard to trust the Dolphins running game.
M.G.: Rodgers is on the bottom edge of the QB1 discussion this week with players like Kirk Cousins and Drew Brees (if healthy) ahead of him. While Cousins might be on your league's waiver wire, Brees certainly is not. For those feeling a little braver, you could take a chance on Teddy Bridgewater or Ryan Fitzpatrick this week, but it's really hard to advocate sitting Aaron Rodgers unless you have a really great quarterback or unbeatable matchup somewhere else on your roster.
M.G.: Neither of those quarterbacks has really good matchups this week. But I'm always hesitant of starting middling players on a Thursday night. That fear is magnified in such a big week. The Cowboys defense hasn't been easy on quarterbacks recently allowing fewer than 17 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers. The upside is that with Dallas' offense unable to move the football consistently, the defense spends a lot of time on the field. That could work to Buffalo's benefit. Due to circumstances, I'd lean toward Taylor.
M.G.: Back in August, who would have ever imagined this being a legitimate question? Life comes at you fast. I've reached a point where I want no part of anyone in the Cowboys offense. Kellen Moore is expected to be the starter this week. Read that again. Kellen. Moore. This ain't Boise State, y'all. Meanwhile, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson are having a weekly competition to see who can be the NFL's hottest quarterback. That's lifted the fantasy value of players like Ted Ginn, Doug Baldwin and, yes, Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks rookie is a top 15 wideout over the past month while Dez Bryant hasn't cracked the top 50 during that same stretch. Ride the hot hand in this one.
M.G.: Strangely, this is a tougher choice to make. Cooks picked things up again late in the season with two games of 100 yards and a touchdown in the past three weeks. This week Cooks has a very favorable matchup in the Superdome against the Jaguars defense. While Lockett has really taken off lately, his contest against the Rams isn't quite as favorable and he's also still a secondary target in the Seahawks passing game while Cooks is one of the first options in each route. Stick with Cooks in what has become his breakout season.
M.G.: I've spent a lot of time in this column talking about recent wide receiver breakouts and somehow failed to mention Markus Wheaton. While everyone had their eyes on Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant, Wheaton has caught fire in the past month. During Pittsburgh's last four games, the third-year wideout has been a top 10 option -- better than players like Eric Decker, John Brown and Julio Jones. Not only is the Steelers passing game on fire right now, but it gets to face the woeful Baltimore Ravens. If you have any player involved in Pittsburgh's aerial attack, they should get a spot in your lineup this week.
M.G.: I'm always a fan of going with a running back over a wide receiver in the flex spot simply because it's easier to get them the football. In the case of James White, he has the added benefit of being a pass-catcher. There's always the chance that someone like Brandon Bolden or Joey Iosefa (???) or Steven Jackson (gag) takes some opportunities, but it's worth believing in the man who has been a reincarnated version of Dion Lewis over the past few weeks.
M.G.: It's never too early to start speculating for next season. And the answer is yes. Johnson has been an amazing combination of power and speed since he stepped on the field. He's become a big part of the league's most effective offense and looks poised to keep the job next season regardless of what happens with Chris Johnson or the oft-injured Andre Ellington.
