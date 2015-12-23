The fantasy end has come for Lamar Miller

M.G.: You sit him on the bench. That's what you do. Sadly, the Dolphins haven't given you too many other choices. For some unknown reason, Miami has decided that they're better off by not giving him the ball which is a weird thing for the 21st-ranked rushing offense to decide. Want to know how many times Lamar Miller has had 20 or more touches in a game this season? Three. That's it. That makes it pretty hard for him to be productive. It essentially makes him touchdown dependent ... and there's the rub. For all of the issues the Colts defense has had this season, they've stopped giving up rushing touchdowns, allowing just two since Week 8. With Jay Ajayi starting to cut into Miller's carries it's hard to trust the Dolphins running game.