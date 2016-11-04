The Endys: And the midseason (dis)honor goes to ...

"Somebody has run out on the field. Some goofball in a hat and a red shirt. Now he takes off the shirt! He's running down the middle by the 50! He's at the 30! He's bare-chested and banging his chest! Now he runs the opposite way, he runs to the 50, he runs to the 40 -- the guy is drunk, but there he goes! The 20, they're chasing him, they're not going to get him. Waving his arms, bare-chested! Somebody stop that man! Oh, they got him! They're coming from the left. Oh, they tackle him at the 40-yard line!"