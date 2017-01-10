The dos and don'ts of hiring a head coach in the NFL

... know what you mean when you say you want a "leader." People like to talk about leadership because it sounds good, but few seem to know what leadership looks like. We're not just seeking someone who can do a great General Patton impression. More important than talking a good game is having the credibility to convince players you can take them to the promised land. Players want to win more than anything else, and when they look up at the front of the room, they want to see someone who's won before and can deliver the goods again. This can be hard for a less experienced coach to do -- you don't want the players wondering why they should follow someone who is barely older than they are. It's also important for the coach to stay true to what he says. Anyone can promise to be tough, but following through on that promise is what really matters. A good coach doesn't put up with any crap -- but he also doesn't cross the line into acting like a jerk. This is where, basically, having good parental skills comes in. And it's important to be able to carry yourself the same way with the fans and the media, because frankly, they're looking for the same thing: a credible person who can command the room and stick to what he says.