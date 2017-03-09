The defining stats from Richard Sherman's career with Seahawks

Published: Mar 09, 2017 at 05:36 AM

*With Richard Sherman being officially released by the Seahawks on March 9, NFL Research takes a look back at the defining statistics from Sherman's time in Seattle. *

Richard Sherman profile

-29 years old (turns 30 on March 30, 2018)

-Seven seasons of NFL experience

-Three-time First-Team All-Pro selection (2012, 2013, 2014); Second-Team All-Pro in 2015

-Won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seahawks

-5th round pick (154th overall) in 2011 NFL Draft

Has Sherman been the best CB since he entered the league?

Below are the numbers on how Richard Sherman ranks among NFL CBs since enterting the league in 2011

-Interceptions: 32 (1st)

-Passes defensed: 99 (1st)

-Completion percentage allowed (min. 300 targets in coverage): 47.4 (1st)

-Passer rating allowed (min. 300 targets in coverage): 50.9 (1st)

Sherman's 2017 season

-Sherman suffered a season-ending ruptured right Achilles on November 9, 2017 (Week 10 TNF game at ARI)

How did the 'Hawks fare without Sherman?

The Seahawks have allowed a passer rating of 86.1 with Sherman off the field since 2011. With Sherman on the field, the 'Hawks have allowed a 74.5 opponents passer rating since 2011.

-In 2017, Seahawks allowed 5.6 more points per game in games Sherman did not play.(Weeks 11-17)

-However, Seattle allowed nearly 20 fewer pass YPG in games without Sherman in 2017.

Shutting down one side of the field

-Sherman primarily lines up on the left side of the defense (to the offense's right).

-Since 2015, teams have attempted fewer passes to the right against the Seahawks than any other opponent (the Seahawks have also allowed the fewest TD passes to the right side of the field since 2015).

How effective have top CBs been after turning age 30?

Below are the results for how notable CBs (since 1990)have fared after turning age 30.

--Darrelle Revis: Six Pro Bowls before age 30, one Pro Bowl after

--Champ Bailey: Eight Pro Bowls before age 30, four Pro Bowls after

--Deion Sanders: Five Pro Bowls before age 30, three Pro Bowls after

How much money will the 'Hawks save in cap space by releasing Sherman?

-The Seahawks will save $11 million in cap space by cutting or trading Sherman before June 1 ($2.2 million in "dead" money)

For more stats and information like this, follow NFL Research on Twitter @NFLResearch

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love on recent improvement ahead of game vs. Chiefs: 'It's just comfort'

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been on a tear as Green Bay has vaulted back into the NFC playoff picture. Love discussed his improved play with reporters on Wednesday.
news

Zack Moss ready to be Colts' lead back again: 'I've already kind of done it before'

The Colts are well-equipped to continue to succeed on the ground sans Jonathan Taylor. Zack Moss told reporters he's ready to once again be Indy's lead running back.
news

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice's success of late driven by being 'Patrick Friendly'

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off the best game of his rookie campaign, and head coach Andy Reid used the term "Patrick Friendly" to describe him in regard to the chemistry he's developed with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Jonathan Taylor's thumb, Week 13 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 13 matchups.