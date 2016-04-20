The curious fantasy case of Aaron Burbridge

Yes, that was the character played by Vince Vaughn. Go watch "Rudy" again, that's Vince Vaughn. A very young, fresh-faced Vince Vaughn. And here's a fun fact you might or might not be aware of: Jon Favreau and Vaughn met on the set of "Rudy" and then went on to create "Swingers," which was a pretty amazing movie during its day. But I feel like it's aged a little bit. I mean, I love the old footage of the Fremont Hotel and Casino (which is supposed to be the Stardust, but the purple felt on the blackjack table gives it away). And if you know anything about me, the Paradise Buffet is one of my favorite hangs in the world. Just read my Yelp reviews. And yes, it is the place in the movie where the waitress says to Mikey, "Hang on, Voltaire" after he besmirches her character and education. Great scene. (Let this be a lesson to you to not dismiss the wait staff.)