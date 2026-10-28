The Cowboys ran all over the Eagles. Could they really become a run-first offense?

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens easily represent the Dallas Cowboys' three biggest salary-cap hits this season. They account for about $90 million combined, with all three ranking among the NFL's 75 biggest cap hits.

So, it's not difficult to see how most expect the Cowboys to win -- by throwing the ball all over the field. But even with their franchise quarterback and two star wide receivers being such a significant financial investment, Jerry Jones believes Dallas needs to be a run-first team.

That was the case in the Cowboys' 38-21 win Monday night in Philadelphia.

"That lets us have the opportunity to get Dak under center a lot more," Dallas' owner and general manager explained Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "That's a big key, too. That presents a different defensive challenge for the opponent if he can get under center a lot. We saw that happen exceptionally well."

The Cowboys turned in their best rushing performance of the season against the Eagles, totaling 204 yards on the ground. Philadelphia entered the game allowing opponents an average of 119 rushing yards per game.

"We can play these games our way," Jones said. "We overcame some pretty serious penalties out there early. And we were still in position to stick to the running game. I think all of this game (Monday night), especially on offense, showed how we (can) dictate how we want the games to look like."

Javonte Williams was the star of the night, carrying 25 times for a career-high 155 yards and his league-leading eighth rushing touchdown. It was the most rushing yards by a Cowboys player since Ezekiel Elliott's 2016 rookie season.

Coming off a loss in Green Bay when Dallas abandoned the run game too early, it was clear that establishing Williams was a significant part of the game plan.

Early in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast, ESPN's Joe Buck shared that Prescott told their crew in a production meeting that he hoped by the end of the game that he would be begging Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer to throw the ball. That was somewhat surprising if you think every franchise QB wants to throw it 50 times per game. Prescott threw 27 times against the Eagles, his lowest total of the season. But he also finished with three touchdown passes, two to Lamb and the other to Pickens.

"We were just trying to get back to a balanced offense," Williams said. "Just (wanted) to give Schotty the confidence to keep calling the runs. He made a big emphasis on that (last) week, to get at least 25 rushes in the game. I feel like we executed at a high level. (The offensive line) did a great job. The holes were wide open and I was just running through it."

In losses the two previous weeks to the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys struggled against the blitz. Prescott was hit 11 times in those two games. The Eagles did not record a QB hit Monday night.

It's not difficult to understand that a loaded offense with arguably the league's best wide receiver duo is going to throw the ball early and often. But when the opponent knows you're not going to even consider running it at certain times, the offense becomes easier to defend. Both safeties can stay back deep, focusing on Lamb and Pickens while the pass rushers pin their ears back.

However, when a team with those star wide receivers is running the ball well, the safeties have to come down and the pass rushers are more hesitant. That led to a good run-blocking Dallas offensive line winning the line of scrimmage battle against the Eagles' defensive front.

Backup running back Tyler Goodson, who made some noise in the kickoff return game in place of injured KaVontae Turpin, also got more involved, carrying 10 times for 38 yards. It was his best showing over the last two seasons.

"Right there," Prescott said, pointing to his white T-shirt after the game. "Lineman lead the way. We knew we had to create some balance. We had to stick to the run, even if some are negative or not as efficient as we want. And we were able to do that. You saw they got better as the game went on. Those 2-yard runs turned into 6-yard runs (then) from six to 12 and from there we're able to stay balanced and then pass off of that. So, that's kind of the attack we have to continue."

Williams scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 9:19 remaining in the third quarter of Dallas' 23-13 loss in Green Bay. The Cowboys trailed 17-7 at the time. In their four possessions that followed, they handed the ball off only once more.

It was clear Monday that Schottenheimer, who is also the offensive play caller, was not going to let that happen again with Dallas desperately needing a win to stay in the NFC East race. The Cowboys will likely only go as far as their talented offense can carry them. It appeared the rushing success got them back on track. Will that continue going forward or will it change with a different opponent?

Schottenheimer smiled Tuesday when asked if Dallas can be a run-first team with Prescott, Lamb and Pickens on the field together.

"Yeah, because you see what we can do when we throw it 27 times," he said. "Each week is different. Javonte Williams is a hell of a football player. There's a ton of resources invested in the offensive line. I think I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the way the tight ends and (fullback) Hunter Luepke blocked (Monday) night. There were some incredible efforts and finishes that jumped off the tape.

"Philadelphia likes to play a lot of shell defense. And so that was part of the plan. Then when you're running the ball with the success that you have, they have to make adjustments. And when they do, then you get one-on-one opportunities and it was really cool to see both CeeDee and George get in the end zone when they were matched up one-on-one."

The Cowboys still have the Jaguars, 49ers, Seahawks and Rams on their schedule. All have better run defenses than the Eagles. But they also play four of their next five against the Cardinals, Colts, Titans and Eagles again, some of the NFL's worst run defenses.

It seems like the run-first plan could be in place at least a little while longer.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.