COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The Dallas Cowboys might call themselves America's Team, but the San Francisco 49ers are vying to become the globe's favorite.

After Australian fans embraced them during their Week 1 game in Melbourne, they play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Mexico City, where they have an established and rabid fanbase.

"It was one of the coolest experiences," Christian McCaffrey recalled of their 2022 trip south of the border, a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. "That many people being that loud for that long was really special."

George Kittle added: "We parked the buses and we were going up the escalator in the hotel, and there were like a thousand fans screaming like we were The Beatles."

The 49ers expect an even bigger reception this season. Although they don't have marketing rights in Australia -- not yet, anyway -- they do in Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. That allows them to host fan events, teach flag football in schools and organize watch parties in those countries. And the 49ers, a team with plenty of ties to Mexico, have taken full advantage.

Fred Warner, whose maternal grandmother was born in Mexico, wears American and Mexican flag decals on the back of his helmet, and he attended an Ecuador-Mexico World Cup match at Estadio Banorte -- formerly known as Estadio Azteca -- in the summer. He said the energy at the 49ers-Cardinals game four years ago wasn't quite World Cup level, but it was close.

"I remember when we stepped out there just for warmups in our shorts and T-shirts, and they put the camera on different guys on our team, and the crowd just goes nuts," Warner said. "And they showed so much love to us, even though we were the away team that game."

Offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon is from Monterrey, Mexico, while defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez's parents were born in Mexico. He said an aunt, uncle and cousins will be at the stadium to cheer for him Sunday.

"I grew up in San Diego, but I went to TJ (Tijuana) all the time," he said. "And it just means a lot to my family and me to be able to represent my ethnicity, my culture and just show people it's possible."

Kittle, meanwhile, has embraced Mexican sports culture as much as any 49er. His on-field persona is modeled after luchador wrestler Pentagón Jr., including his first-down celebration -- a finger gesture known as "Cero Miedo" or "no fear."

Penta gifted the tight end a sparkling gold luchador mask before the 2022 game, and Kittle has been part of the team's outreach efforts in Mexico. For the last two years, he's held a football clinic for grade-schoolers in Cabo San Lucas, taking teammates Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, Jake Brendel and Kendrick Bourne with him. He said he holds a flag football clinic in the morning and a tackle football seminar in the afternoon.

"Watching a bunch of middle school, high school kids do the Oklahoma drill is awesome, and they love it," Kittle said.

Purdy said: "They're kids that obviously know our sport, and they follow us and they legit want to pursue the game of football. You can tell these kids practice, play games -- they're good."

The NFL has been trying to export its sport for 40 years, with summertime exhibitions called American Bowl games -- the first in London in 1986 -- and including the now-defunct World League of American Football, which began in 1991.

More recently, the league has made inroads through marketing in 22 countries and playing regular-season games in many of them. On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions played in front of a record crowd of 70,225 at Allianz Stadium in Munich. Sunday's game will be the ninth and final international tilt of the season, including the first regular-season games in Australia and France.











The 49ers are one of 10 teams marketing in Mexico, a list that includes two NFC West rivals, the Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Although the NFL is loath to divulge which teams are most popular in various countries, the 49ers are confident they are at least among the leaders in Mexico.

They note that Shop49ers sales in the region are up 8 percent from 2022 and that they have 813,000 Mexican followers on social media, compared with 21,000 followers four years ago. The team is hosting 50 events in Mexico City ahead of Sunday's game.

"This is the sixth (regular-season) NFL game in Mexico, and the 49ers have been in three of those," said 49ers co-chairman John York, a member of the league's international committee. "We put a lot of effort into trying to put a stake down for the 49ers, not just the NFL, when we go some place."

Earlier this year, the NFL extended its deal with Mexican television giant TelevisaUnivision, which NFL chief media officer Hans Schroeder says means more games are being broadcast south of the border.

"We're up almost 50 percent in those windows on Televisa, which is phenomenal," Schroeder said. "Mexico's such a great market for us, such a big market for us, yet we still see so much growth ahead."

York said the key to international growth is not only holding games abroad but also investing time in those countries.

"I think you recall the reception we got as the visiting team in Australia," York said this week. "We were treated like the home team because we showed up; we participated in areas where we could, whether it be flag football or community events or dining experiences. We were all over the city. And you saw that at the game, with most of the fans being 49ers fans."

Their experience Down Under was so impressive that the 49ers are considering applying for marketing rights in Australia through the league's Global Markets Program. They are also interested in expanding their footprint in Asian markets.

The NFL has had to scuttle previous attempts to play games in China, but it remains on its radar, York said. He also noted the 49ers have played preseason games in Japan three times (1989, 1995 and 2002) and said, "I know Japan would like to have us back again."

"There's some real interest in the NFL in the Philippines," he added. "I don't know if I can tell you that that's the hottest next market, but we're looking to do something in Asia."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.