The Cowboys have played poorly vs. the blitz the past 2 weeks. What's the problem?

FRISCO, Texas -- Throughout Dak Prescott's first 10 NFL seasons he developed a reputation as being one of the league's better quarterbacks against the blitz. More often than not, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed a defensive coordinator trying to heat up their veteran QB.

That's why these last two games have been so perplexing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon have done an outstanding job of calling defenses the last two weeks that have made a talented Cowboys offense look completely lost.

The most alarming area has been how poorly they have picked up the blitz.

"I just have to simplify the plan," Prescott said after Sunday night's 23-13 loss at Green Bay. "That starts with me and really it ends with me. You give yourself a few options on a blitz and you get in the game and you want to do this one, want to do that one, and I just have to be more simple and more direct in exactly what I want to do. I don't want to get too into it and tell my answers, but it is definitely fixable."

Prescott's passer rating while facing the Buccaneers' blitz was 65.7, according to TruMedia. It was 75.0 when blitzed by the Packers. This season, Prescott's 89.0 passer rating against the blitz is the lowest of his career. The only other time he's been close to that low of a number was in 2018. That was the year the Cowboys went into the season with Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup and Deonte Thompson as their top wide receivers. They corrected the issue by trading for Amari Cooper midseason.

This year's team has a much different roster than 2018. They are returning everyone from what was one of the NFL's best offenses a year ago. That includes star wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and last year's 1,200-yard runner, Javonte Williams. Against the blitz last season, Prescott completed almost 70 percent of his passes while throwing nine touchdowns to only two interceptions and posting a 105.3 passer rating.

The strangest part about this year's struggles is that it's been particularly poor the last two weeks when they have finally been healthy along the offensive line. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith missed the first four games after needing thumb surgery.

Cowboys coach and offensive play-caller Brian Schottenheimer said adjusting to having Smith back has nothing to do with their blitz-pickup issues.

"Blitzes don't go through the guard all the time," he said. "It's certainly not Tyler Smith's responsibility to have a solution for four-weak or four-strong, things like that. It's more of a scheme thing that we can improve on, and that's more of Dak and the perimeter and myself and the coaching staff."

In desperate need of a win, the Cowboys play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, facing a defensive coordinator who doesn't blitz much. Vic Fangio's successful scheme has been built around getting the majority of their pressure from their front four.

But maybe he blitzes more Monday night because of how poorly the Cowboys have handled it.

"We're better than having all those free runners on us," Schottenheimer said. "There's things that we have not done at a high enough standard. But if teams want to either cover zero you or overload or hold blitzes and things like that, they can get free runners. I think there's at least three (plays) that I can think of (Sunday) that if we execute at a little bit better clip, they probably score. So you have heard the term, 'you live by the blitz, you die by the blitz.' Unfortunately, we haven't executed in those situations to where we punish them. And when you do that, then they got to think twice about doing it."

The Cowboys' coaches and players say they have the answers, but it's concerning when a team built around having an elite offense has looked well below average in two very winnable games. It's one thing to play poorly on short rest against the Buccaneers. It's another when you get nine days between games and look just as bad, if not worse, the following week.

"I believe in who we are, and I know we have the talent and the men that care," Prescott said. "We just have to put it together. Our process is right, but we've gotta win on Sunday."

Schottenheimer's biggest reason for optimism is that they've handled the blitz and had offensive success in the past. While true, they've also had better success running the ball in the past, and that's also been missing this season. Perhaps more emphasis on the run game early at Philadelphia will lead to more success on the ground, ultimately making things easier on the pass protection.

"We didn't adjust quick enough (Sunday)," Schottenheimer said. "We didn't make some of the sight adjustments and hot responses that we normally do, but I've seen us do it. This was not the first time we've seen a lot of blitzes. But the balance is really where I say no one wants to get in those games where you're throwing 54 times against a good opponent and they're a really good pass defense.

"What gives me confidence is knowing who's out there playing, starting up front with the offensive line, how much pride they take in protecting the quarterback, running backs, what a great job that they do with their blitz pickup. But at the end of the day, Dak got hit way too much in these last two games, and that pisses me off and it pisses us off, because it shouldn't happen. And we got to keep him clean."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.