What's happening is clear. First-year coordinator Daronte Jones arrived in Washington from Minnesota -- and you should check out the body of work by his old Vikings boss Brian Flores -- with the task of building a new, more aggressive system from the ground up. The build takes time. But it's happening.

"You'd like for that to be right away," coach Dan Quinn said late Monday night. "And it's just not."

It's odd, in so many ways, that in a have-to-have-it season for the Commanders, Quinn chose coordinators on both sides of the ball who had never coordinated at the NFL level. But here we are. Development was required. Development, at least on defense, is happening.

The performance Jones' group delivered Monday night -- in what will be remembered as signature Daniels-led 22-20 victory -- was exemplary. The Bengals had only been held to fewer than 20 points once this season, and that was by the stout Jacksonville Jaguars in a 22-17 loss way back in Week 4. Since then, Cincinnati's weekly scoring output: 31, 35, 43, 34, 38. That's scary.

And yet, on the other side, Monday night was a unit that hadn't allowed more than 23 points since its bizarre 27-27 tie against the New York Giants in October. In their first five games, the Commanders yielded an average of 350.4 yards and 29.8 points each time out. Their last five outings: 339.4 yards and, more importantly, 18.8 points. This is, it turns out, a progression.

"Man, DJ said it at the beginning, right?" veteran safety Jeremy Reaves said, referring to Jones. "Like, Rome wasn't built in a day. It's a process.

"This is a very complex system. It's got a lot of layers to it. And you know, some guys haven't played in a system like this. I haven't played in a system like this. So there's layers to that you have to learn. Sometimes you have growing pains with it."

The growing pains were pretty obvious. Early in the season, when Washington started 1-3-1, the Commanders allowed chunk plays in bunches --ranking 16th in the percentage of plays that went for at least 20 yards -- and couldn't sustain efforts through the second half. In this quasi-revival -- a 3-2 stretch that includes an understandable, competitive loss at San Francisco -- they have tackled better, gotten more consistent pressure on the quarterback and limited gash plays.

"We're a much better team than we were in Week 2, 1, defensively -- tackling, communication, how to pressure, what looks to go, what things people do to try to beat you on those," Quinn said. "It did take us to go through that process to get there."

The highlight from Monday night: limiting the absolutely savage two-headed monster from Cincinnati in wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Commanders were down tenacious cornerback Amik Robertson, who tested his balky ankle pregame and couldn't go. So corners Rasul Douglas and Trey Amos knew they would be tested.

"It's a tough assignment, for sure," Quinn said.

Entering the game, Chase and Higgins combined to average 17.7 targets, 13 catches and 189.1 yards per game -- remarkable numbers. Against the Commanders: a relatively docile 12 targets, seven catches and 74 yards, with the only truly notable play a 31-yard touchdown from Burrow to Higgins in the first half. The duo only had fewer targets, catches or yards in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Chase came into the game averaging 13.7 yards per catch. Against the Commanders, his longest play went for just 10 yards.

"We knew they was going to make some catches, but it's like a reset button," Amos said. "Just keep on grinding. It's going to be a challenge. Regardless if you make a mistake, throw that play away. Keep on playing."

That's easier when players can communicate and execute the calls more comfortably. Ten games into the season, it's clear the Commanders have a better grasp of both Jones' vision for the defense as an entirety and the calls that come within.

Jones and Quinn promised more aggressive blitzes from all angles and often disguised from the new scheme. They have delivered. Coming into the Bengals game, Washington blitzed on 40.4 percent of opponents' dropbacks, the third-highest rate in the league.

Given that Burrow has mastered getting rid of the ball even when five or more rushers were coming, there's risk in playing so aggressively. Jones' response: He blitzed on 44.2 percent of Burrow's dropbacks.

"They were sending it, for sure," Burrow said. "That's what their DNA is."

When the season opened, the Commanders didn't have a defensive DNA. Ten games in, they do. It's telling that the three sacks of Burrow involved all three levels of the defense -- a combination of tackle Tim Settle Jr. and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson on the Bengals' first play from scrimmage; another from Settle up the middle in the second quarter; and a third from linebacker Kain Medrano and safety Nick Cross on the Bengals' final scrimmage snap.

It's not perfect. But the trend is in the right direction. Jones attributes that not to his scheme.

"Just the guys," he said in the week leading up to the Cincinnati game. "The players dialing in, trying to fix the things that we've identified week in, week out in terms of, 'Hey, a detail here. Having better eye discipline here. Having better leverage here, gap integrity here.'

"And I think guys are starting to dial into that more, and the more they're focused on that, it trims down a little bit of the error."

It's one thing for Quinn and Jones to say the performance will be better in Week 11 than it was in Week 1. It's another thing to see it.

"Early in the season, we had things that we weren't doing well as a unit," Reaves said. "So we took the focus on us -- not necessarily anybody else."

Monday night, by focusing on themselves and playing their way, Washington's defense held down Joe Burrow and the Bengals. It now has a performance worthy of the league taking notice -- and a better understanding of how to do it again.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.