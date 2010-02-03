The Colts' top fantasy players have the edge in Super Bowl XLIV

If you've been lucky enough to carry Peyton Manning into this final round in the NFL Playoff Challenge, there is no reason to switch him out (even if the other quarterback looks pretty good, too).
The Saints were able to get a lot of pressure on Brett Favre in the NFC Championship Game, but he will make them pay if they bring it in Super Bowl XLIV. If New Orleans goes with a base rush and drops extra defenders into coverage, Manning can pick them apart underneath.
While the Saints do have an opportunistic defense, he will likely do a fine job of limiting his errors and making plays in the game. The veteran quarterback should be a lock for 250-plus passing yards and multiple touchdowns.
Saints CB Jabari Greer is playing very well, but the unit doesn't have a pure lockdown cornerback. That can be a disadvantage against a team with so many weapons in the passing game.
Reggie Wayne might be the best fantasy pick on both sides at wide receiver. Fantasy owners should also continue to roll with Pierre Garcon, because the Saints simply cannot afford to slide extra defenders in his direction.
Austin Collie is a threat to score in any given week, and Dallas Clark is easily the best tight end on the field. At this point, Clark is a must-start in postseason fantasy leagues.
The Saints looked very vulnerable against the run in the NFC title game, so you can start Joseph Addai with confidence. The underrated Colts defense has played the run very well in the postseason and is the better starting option of the two units. Their front seven also has the quickness to corral Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas, making it difficult to choose a Saints running back to pair with Addai.
If you need to start one of the Saints running backs, side with Bush. He might not post great yardage totals, but he always has the potential to find the end zone.
The Saints' offensive line should hold up well against the Colts defensive ends (especially if Dwight Freeney is limited or out), and Drew Brees will make many key completions even if the Colts do not allow many big plays. If you've had him active already during the NFL Playoff Challenge, it makes sense to keep him active.
Marques Colston will be the best bet for important receptions out of the New Orleans wide receivers. Robert Meachem is a risk, though, as Indianapolis can limit downfield strikes. Neither Devery Henderson nor Jeremy Shockey are worth starting at this point.
Scott Engel is managing Director at www.rotoexperts.com. Listen to Scott every Thursday at 8 pm ET and Sunday at 11 am ET.