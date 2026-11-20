The Colts' season is over. Benching Daniel Jones won't mask how bad this team is
HOUSTON -- Shane Steichen changed his tune.
Five days ago, the Indianapolis Colts coach dismissed the idea of benching quarterback Daniel Jones after he logged the lowest QBR (1.7) of any starting quarterback this season in a narrow win over the Miami Dolphins. Steichen cited that the Colts were on a short week, thus insinuating that a change of that magnitude wasn't feasible without sufficient practice.
On Thursday, after the Colts were routed 26-3 by the Houston Texans, Steichen was less committed.
"I'll evaluate everything," Steichen said when asked if Jones will remain starter.
The Colts had just scored their fewest points this season on the back of another poor performance from the veteran. Jones was 12-of-27 passing for 144 yards and zero touchdowns. His 44.4 completion percentage was his lowest through 24 starts with the Colts and the second-lowest of his career.
What's more, he threw an interception in the second quarter -- his 13th of the season, most in the league. He's also thrown a pick in six straight games and 10 of 11 this season, and he's yet to notch a game this year in which he's thrown more touchdowns than interceptions.
Thursday's matchup got so out of hand that for the second time this season, Steichen benched Jones in the fourth quarter and inserted Anthony Richardson Sr. The 2023 No. 4 pick didn't fare any better, failing to complete both of his pass attempts as Indy went three-and-out.
With a mini bye week on deck, Steichen will have a few more days to evaluate whether Richardson (or even 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard) should start over Jones, whom Steichen has shown an affinity for despite his continued struggles.
The last time Steichen said he'd "evaluate everything" was following a 42-7 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, only to double down on Jones the next day. However, after falling to 3-8 this season, has that love finally started to wane?
"I'll look into that," Steichen said when asked again about a quarterback change. "I don't have an answer right this second."
As Steichen weighs that decision, Jones hasn't helped his case. His 65.4 passer rating, 58.4 completion percentage and 5.6 yards per attempt are all career lows.
"It's always pressure in the NFL," Jones said. "I understand where we are as a team. I understand it's an issue to score three points, and we've gotta be better offensively. I'm the quarterback and so I'm responsible. I've gotta play better. I know that."
So do the teammates around him.
The Colts are the only NFL team in the Super Bowl era to:
allow a safety
throw a pick
miss multiple field goals
allow multiple sacks
score 0 touchdowns
have under 200 total yards
convert under 10% of their 3rd downs
…all in the same game.
-- OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 20, 2026
The Colts were considerably shorthanded Thursday. All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, second-team All-Pro cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr., and starting tackles Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis were all sidelined due to injury. Matt Goncalves, normally Indy's starting right guard, slid over to right tackle in place of Travis.
Houston's All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. took full advantage, never more so than in the third quarter when he beat Goncalves for a sack and safety.
"It's tough going out trying to work a new position," Goncalves said. "It's hard trying to get your footing down. But it's no excuse. I gotta be better for the guys up front. I gotta be better for our group. I gotta be better for Daniel."
But even beyond Goncalves' shuffling along the offensive line, coupled with a few more key absences Thursday, the Colts' lopsided loss was a harsh reminder of former general manager Chris Ballard's failures. He and owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon once claimed that this group was ready to compete.
"I know and believe that on our roster and in our organization, we have everything we need this year to get to where we need to go," Irsay-Gordon said in July, while also backing Ballard.
Obviously, their calculations were off.
Roughly three months after that vote of confidence, Irsay-Gordon fired Ballard following the Colts' home loss to the previously winless Tennessee Titans. In the weeks that followed, she traded away four starters for draft capital: All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and starting receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen.
Those departures exacerbated Thursday's beatdown and further exposed glaring holes in the roster, most notably at wide receiver and defensive end.
After losing deep threat Alec Pierce to a heel injury in Week 2, Indy hardly generated any downfield throws even with Downs and Allen. Now that those two are gone, it's been rarer. The Colts' inability to flip the field has bottled up the rest of the offense, headlined by Jonathan Taylor. The All-Pro running back was limited to 11 carries for 21 yards against the Texans, his lowest output of the season.
"We gotta keep chopping away," Taylor said. "We scored three points (Thursday). Who are we gonna look at? It's us. We're the ones who did this."
On the defensive side, the Colts barely laid a finger on Texans QB C.J. Stroud, who was hit just one time and often had several seconds to survey the field before carving up Indy's secondary. Laiatu Latu, the Colts' 2024 first-round pick, was supposed to spearhead the team's pass rush this year, especially after Ballard this year neither added a proven starter in free agency nor drafted an edge rusher until Day 3.
Not only did Latu fail to disrupt Stroud on Thursday, he didn't even log a stat. His no-show served as a microcosm of the Colts' season. A season that everyone in the organization knows is already over.
"You gotta stay resilient. That's the bottom line," Steichen said. "You're going through tough times, hard times and you really find out about who you are."
The discovery stage has long passed. The Colts didn't find out that they were a bad team Thursday, they simply received confirmation.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.