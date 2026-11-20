HOUSTON -- Shane Steichen changed his tune.

Five days ago, the Indianapolis Colts coach dismissed the idea of benching quarterback Daniel Jones after he logged the lowest QBR (1.7) of any starting quarterback this season in a narrow win over the Miami Dolphins. Steichen cited that the Colts were on a short week, thus insinuating that a change of that magnitude wasn't feasible without sufficient practice.

On Thursday, after the Colts were routed 26-3 by the Houston Texans, Steichen was less committed.

"I'll evaluate everything," Steichen said when asked if Jones will remain starter.

The Colts had just scored their fewest points this season on the back of another poor performance from the veteran. Jones was 12-of-27 passing for 144 yards and zero touchdowns. His 44.4 completion percentage was his lowest through 24 starts with the Colts and the second-lowest of his career.

What's more, he threw an interception in the second quarter -- his 13th of the season, most in the league. He's also thrown a pick in six straight games and 10 of 11 this season, and he's yet to notch a game this year in which he's thrown more touchdowns than interceptions.

Thursday's matchup got so out of hand that for the second time this season, Steichen benched Jones in the fourth quarter and inserted Anthony Richardson Sr. The 2023 No. 4 pick didn't fare any better, failing to complete both of his pass attempts as Indy went three-and-out.

With a mini bye week on deck, Steichen will have a few more days to evaluate whether Richardson (or even 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard) should start over Jones, whom Steichen has shown an affinity for despite his continued struggles.

The last time Steichen said he'd "evaluate everything" was following a 42-7 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, only to double down on Jones the next day. However, after falling to 3-8 this season, has that love finally started to wane?

"I'll look into that," Steichen said when asked again about a quarterback change. "I don't have an answer right this second."

As Steichen weighs that decision, Jones hasn't helped his case. His 65.4 passer rating, 58.4 completion percentage and 5.6 yards per attempt are all career lows.

"It's always pressure in the NFL," Jones said. "I understand where we are as a team. I understand it's an issue to score three points, and we've gotta be better offensively. I'm the quarterback and so I'm responsible. I've gotta play better. I know that."

So do the teammates around him.