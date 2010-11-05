'The Cinderella Kid' passes away at the age of 90

Published: Nov 05, 2010 at 03:29 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Former Lions wide receiver John Greene has died in suburban Detroit following a brief illness. He was 90.

The team said Friday that Greene died Thursday at his Franklin home.

Greene was a fifth-round draft pick by the Lions in 1944 out of the University of Michigan. He was nicknamed "The Cinderella Kid" for his quick rise to stardom.

As a professional, Greene played offense and defense before being moved from lineman to end in 1945. Greene led the team in receiving from 1945 to 1947. The two-time team captain caught 173 passes for 2,965 yards and 26 touchdowns during his seven-year career.

Greene participated in the Oct. 10 Alumni Day festivities at Ford Field.

Greene is survived by his wife, Alice. Services are scheduled Tuesday in Bloomfield Hills.

