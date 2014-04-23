The choice is Shady for the top overall fantasy spot

M.G.: That's sort of a two-fold question. The first is an assumption that you believe Ball is worth a first round pick in 2014. You might have noticed that it was the subject of some debate around these parts recently. While I'm not willing to take a chance on the Broncos RB that early, I do think he'll be off the board in most leagues before the end of the second round. As to your question about why that level of excitement never touched Moreno, the answer is simple ... he didn't have the track record. Last season was Moreno's fifth in the NFL and in the previous four campaigns, he'd never started more than 13 games, never broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark and never scored double-digit touchdowns. Throw in a rash of injuries in 2011 and 2012 and there was no logical reason to expect Moreno to finish as a top five fantasy back in 2013.