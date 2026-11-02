The Chiefs were seconds from a huge win in Denver. Instead, they're searching for answers.

DENVER -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was almost fully dressed when he turned to a group of reporters gathering near his locker.

"Give me one second, guys," Kelce said, heading around a corner and briefly disappearing.

This was minutes after the Chiefs' crushing, fall-from-ahead, 28-24 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at Mile High. And with those five words, Kelce did more than promise he'd be back.

He also acknowledged that he, specifically, needed to speak on the defeat.

The 37-year-old Kelce returned a few minutes later, his eyes red, and spoke with the type of emotion that he hasn't always shared after games.

"The reality of things is we got to fix a lot," Kelce said. "The little things, mistakes -- and it starts with the person you're looking at. I'm one of them."

Kelce went on to talk about a small detail that has become a big issue for these Chiefs: penalties.

And for the past three weeks, Kelce said he's been a problem. He had a false start Sunday, making it three consecutive games he's hurt his team with an infraction. The Chiefs had 11 penalties for 105 yards in all Sunday, including one in the final seconds that literally cost them a victory as it wiped away a game-winning touchdown.

Again, Kelce said, that type of discipline needs to start with him.

"It's frustrating. You just can't f--ing do it, excuse my language," Kelce said. "I've got to be better for my teammates, and that sets the tone for a lot of people in this room."

It was just one scene inside a stunned locker room following a defeat that never seemed imminent until the game's final play.

According to the win-probability calculator at rbsdm.com, the Chiefs had a 93 percent chance of winning with 13:40 left in the fourth quarter. At that point, they led 24-13 and had the ball.

"We just didn't finish," Kelce said. "We just didn't finish the way we should've."

The collapse from there took all three phases.

Kicker Harrison Butker missed a 54-yard field goal -- the team surely will evaluate its options at that position again this week.

Meanwhile, a defense that prides itself on tackling and limiting big plays surrendered two long touchdown drives in the final nine minutes, one aided by a 51-yard catch-and-run from Broncos running back Jonah Coleman.

"Missed two tackles, then we're playing on the goal line," said defensive tackle Chris Jones of that sequence. "I think more so, if we can have some things back, it's the missed tackles."

Even after all that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes moved his team to first-and-goal on the Broncos' 4-yard line in the closing seconds, only for K.C. to be held short on four consecutive plays.

Well, five, if you count the penalty. Mahomes completed what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Rashee Rice on fourth-and-goal from the 1, only for it to be waved off as right tackle Jaylon Moore was whistled for a false start.

Replays showed a slight flinch back from Moore, then a turn of his head. It wasn't much, but it was enough to draw a flag.

The Chiefs had a wide array of reactions to that infraction, in particular, after the game:

Moore: "Just got to look at the tape. It was called. There's nothing else we can do about it now. So, it was on me. Just got to be better about it."

Coach Andy Reid: "I didn't see it, but that's one man's opinion. I saw him move his head, but I didn't see a false start."

Mahomes: "I have not seen it, but it didn't catch me -- it didn't surprise me or catch me or anything like that, so it couldn't have been big. But it was called. At the end of the day, you have to go with whatever's called. But a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn't get called like that."

The Chiefs moved back 5 yards, and Mahomes then faced pressure on the final snap, with his last-ditch pass attempt officially recorded as a sack in the box score.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, it was just the third game in Mahomes' career in which his Chiefs blew a lead of 10-plus points in the fourth quarter. It hadn't happened since Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The confluence of events left Mahomes dazed afterward. He faced his locker minutes after the game -- socks pulled half-down, elbows on knees, leaning forward -- to review video of the Chiefs' final plays on his phone. Some time passed before he eventually set his phone face down in his locker, having analyzed those snaps long enough to move on.

"You want to score. You're on the 1-yard line. You're in the red zone. You got down there," Mahomes said. "You want to go out and capitalize."

The mistakes, though, have become a frustrating and familiar theme.

Mahomes said that, at a team meeting the night before Sunday's game, he had been asked what play he'd want to run with the game on the line. He chose the pass the Chiefs ultimately called on their initial fourth-and-goal attempt, which used Kelce as a decoy to free up Rice over the middle.

It was perfect. It worked against a great Broncos defense.

And it was all for naught, because the Chiefs couldn't avoid a flag in that critical moment.

"We had to go to a different play (on) that last one, and they covered it well," Mahomes said. "Whenever you get there -- you get that close -- and you don't capitalize, you take that on yourself, and you learn from it."

The harsh reality can't be ignored -- the Chiefs blew an opportunity to alter their season's course by choking away this one.

With a win, they would have had roughly an 83 percent chance of winning the AFC West, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. A few more victories, and they could've turned their sights to positioning for the No. 1 seed, a home playoff game all but guaranteed.

Now? The Chiefs are actually slight underdogs for the division title, per the Playoff Simulator, behind these Broncos. (Both teams sit at around 48 percent to capture the AFC West.)

The simplest math, however, coming out of Sunday's game: Denver is 6-2; K.C. is 5-2.

The Chiefs have ground to make up -- and the most difficult part of their schedule remaining.

"Obviously, it was a big game. I'm not going to hide from that," Mahomes said. "But, now you're in a dogfight for the division."

Mahomes said he hopes his team will focus on process over results next. Give attention to the daily grind. Get a little better each day. Work to be in a position to play your best football late.

As for Kelce? He promised his teammates would respond after Sunday's loss left a "sour taste" in his mouth.

"We've got a lot of men in here that give a damn about this season and care about each other. I think that's a winning formula in itself," Kelce said. "We've just got to go out there and do it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.