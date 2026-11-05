The Chiefs are under fire for refusing to QB sneak. Patrick Mahomes says he's willing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's willing to add QB sneaks back into his game if it helps the team win.

Mahomes was famously injured in 2019 on a quarterback sneak against the Denver Broncos, dislocating his right kneecap. He missed two games with the injury, and coach Andy Reid has not had Mahomes attempt a quarterback sneak since.

That's become a notable talking point after Sunday's 28-24 road loss to the Broncos, as the Chiefs struggled in short yardage and failed to score a go-ahead touchdown on two downs from the Broncos' 1-yard line.

"I'll just put it this way: I'm going to do whatever it takes to win," Mahomes said Wednesday. "At the end of the day, quarterback sneak, whatever that is, I'll do whatever it takes. It's not like I'm scared to go out there and put my body on the line."

Mahomes, who returned for Week 1 this season after knee surgery in December, acknowledged Wednesday that his fearlessness on the field has sometimes gotten him in trouble. Other times, his scrambles and creative playmaking have helped the team.

He also revealed that, since 2019, the Chiefs have had checks at the line of scrimmage at times to run a quarterback sneak if the defensive look was right. Over the last seven seasons, though, that's never happened.

"But it's not like we're scared to call the quarterback sneak," Mahomes said. "It's just something that we haven't done."

Data shows K.C. has been the NFL's most hesitant team recently when it comes to sneaks.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Chiefs have attempted eight sneak plays since Mahomes was injured in 2019, with tight ends Blake Bell or Noah Gray under center for each attempt.

The team last attempted an offensive tight-end sneak in the 2022 season, however, as Gray was stuffed on a third-and-1 against Jacksonville in a divisional-round playoff game on Jan. 21, 2023.

Gray also tried a sneak on a fake field goal in the ensuing 2023 season, but in the last three years, the team hasn't tried any sneaks.

When asked on Wednesday why the tight-end sneak had been taken out of the playbook in recent seasons, Reid deflected.

"I think that's going to be our first call (Sunday)," he deadpanned. "Good question."

Mahomes was much more willing to discuss the topic with reporters.

The Chiefs are the rare team not to use the QB run game in short yardage. Per TruMedia, Kansas City has run only two quarterback run plays since the 2020 season with the following criteria:

• Third or fourth down and 1-2 yards to go;

• Non-scramble, under-center snap.

Both were option plays for Mahomes, meaning neither was a straight-ahead sneak.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFL with 143 of those QB runs over that time, many of them using their signature "tush push." The Buffalo Bills are second at 118.

In general, sneaks are considered among the most effective short-yardage weapons. Per PFF, 133 of 177 sneaks have picked up first downs this season in the NFL, giving the play a 75 percent success rate.

"We've been able to execute with other things, so I don't think coach Reid has put that on me," Mahomes said of sneaks. "But at the end of the day, if we can't execute with the other things, I'm sure we're going to have to make changes, and that's something that coach Reid is not afraid to do is make changes whenever needed. So we'll see where that goes."

One other scenario: The Chiefs could bring in backup quarterback Justin Fields to run a sneak in short yardage if they're worried about Mahomes' health. Fields is known for his athleticism and was successful on 6 of 7 sneak attempts last season with the New York Jets, per TruMedia.

Reid said Wednesday that, logistically, Fields could be an option.

"We could, yeah. We'll see," Reid said. "We'll see where it goes."

Reid has faced plenty of criticism for not attempting the sneak during Sunday's game. That included former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who described the end of the game as an "absolute embarrassment" on social media.

"Can't get a freaking yard from the 1 yard line because you refuse to sneak the ball, WITH A TIME OUT," Schwartz posted on X. "YOU HAVE MULTIPLE CHANCES AT IT. WELL DESERVED LOSS."

The Broncos defense, in particular, appeared to have no respect for K.C. running a sneak on a second-and-goal play from the 1. Denver's defensive linemen spaced out so much that Chiefs right guard Trey Smith was uncovered, which left some film observers wondering whether Mahomes could've called a sneak on his own and entered the end zone untouched.

Mahomes commented on that play -- where running back Kenneth Walker III was eventually stuffed for no gain -- by saying that "it'd better work" if he decided to look at the Broncos' formation and go rogue to sneak it while ignoring Reid's direction.

"Obviously, the play call is what we called, and we want to execute that play," Mahomes said. "They were able to stunt and kind of get people in position where Kenneth wasn't able to get going downhill and score a touchdown. … But that's stuff we evaluate, too, we learn from, and then we try to be better from in the next few weeks. Like I said, the only thing I have is if I do call my own number, it's got to work."

In a larger sense? Mahomes said he wants the Chiefs to find something effective so they don't face the same short-yardage struggles they've had in recent weeks.

"It's not always going to be pretty, but you've got to go out there and make it happen," Mahomes said. "That's stuff that we'll continue to work at."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.