Around the NFL

The Brothers St. Brown: WRs Equanimeous, Amon-Ra active for Packers-Lions MNF showdown

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 05:03 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Monday Night Football is set to be a joyous occasion for the St. Brown family.

When Green Bay and Detroit meet inside Lambeau Field to conclude Week 2, two receivers -- Packers reserve Equanimeous St. Brown and his younger brother, Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown-- will be gunning for family bragging rights just as much as a primetime W.

Drafted in the fourth round out of USC in April, Amon-Ra is still an unknown quantity in the NFL, although the 2020 first-team All-Pac 12 selection profiles as a smooth route-runner with a high football IQ. The 21-year-old will have a chance to showcase those skills on a big stage after a quiet debut (two receptions, 23 yards vs. SF).

As for Equanimeous, who was elevated to the active roster on Monday for the first time this season, MNF will give him the opportunity to continue building his still-budding NFL career.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in 2018, Equanimeous carved out a niche role during his rookie season before missing all of the 2019 campaign with an ankle injury. He returned in Week 6, 2020 and served as a deep ball threat for Aaron Rodgers during Green Bay's run to the NFC Championship Game.

While Amon-Ra spent this past summer enjoying the high of getting drafted and preparing for the pros, the older St. Brown found himself fighting for a roster spot. And, while he was unable to make the initial 53-man roster, the 24-year-old wideout was subsequently signed to the practice squad following cutdown day.

Regardless of what their stats look like when the final whistle blows Monday night, both players will leave the field knowing they made their family proud. The colors they'll dawn may be different but the bond will remain all the same.

"He's gonna be one of the, if not the, top receiver in the NFL for rookies this year," Equanimeous told ESPN about his brother back in April. "Just based on me knowing his mentality, him being drafted in the fourth round and him having a pretty good opportunity to play right away ... I think he'll have a great year."

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'reached out' to FA CB Richard Sherman

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recently contacted free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman.  
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) likely to miss multiple weeks, might land on IR

The Texans have looked like a different team than advertised with ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ on the field this season. They'll now be without him for a while. The veteran QB will likely miss multiple weeks of action because of his hamstring injury and could land on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Eagles TE Zach Ertz tests positive, placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the team announced. Ertz tested positive for COVID, but is vaccinated NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Will Fuller returns to Dolphins facility, expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders

After missing Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to personal reasons, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team facility.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt (groin) believed to have avoided major injury; LB has a shot to play in Week 3

After going down with injury on Sunday, T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson are believed to be in good shape entering the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Bengals.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 20

Browns WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with an MCL sprain while teams around the NFL are awaiting word on the severity of injuries sustained to their starting QBs. Check out the latest news as Week 2 comes to an end.
news

X-rays on Tua Tagovailoa's ribs negative, Dolphins QB's status for Week 3 TBD

Early indications on Tua Tagovailoa's rib injury suggest the QB may be able to play in Week 3 after exiting Sunday's contest against the Bills early.
news

Andy Dalton avoids ACL tear; Matt Nagy clarifies Dalton is Bears' starting QB when healthy

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton dodged a significant knee injury. Initial exams on Dalton showed no ACL tear and no damage to the MCL. Matt Nagy initially avoiding assuring that Dalton would remain the starting QB when healthy.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz dealing with sprains in both ankles following loss to Rams

The injury bug has once again caught up to Carson Wentz. The Colts QB is underwent an evaluation Monday to determine the severity of sprains he sustained in both of his ankles.
news

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) out 'for a while,' Deshaun Watson will remain inactive

Despite Tyrod Taylor suffering a hamstring injury that will knock him out of Thursday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans will not turn to Deshaun Watson﻿, coach David Culley confirmed Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported Taylor would be out "for a while."
news

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer thought Greg Joseph's missed game-winning FG 'should be an easy one' 

A 37-yard FG to win it seemed like an achievable goal for kicker Greg Joseph. The ensuing miss is one Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he didn't see coming.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW