A one-handed interception, made as the top half of the body was contorting in the air, and returned for a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal a victory, shouldn't qualify as a routine play.

Only that's what Ja'Quan McMillian has turned moments like the one he had against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday into throughout the past four seasons.

Holy cow! has transformed into Ho hum when it comes to Denver's thieving defensive back.

"I mean, it's always J-Mac," Broncos All-Pro defensive end Zach Allen said after Denver's 38-24 victory, almost matter-of-factly. "It's literally every time. He's just a great football player."

McMillian has become a big-play metronome. Broncos fans can practically set their watches to a highlight splash from No. 29 that alters the course of the game in Denver's favor. No cornerback in the league -- nickel or boundary -- has more combined regular-season sacks and interceptions since 2023 than McMillian (18), according to TruMedia. And that figure doesn't even account for his most iconic play: his diving interception of Josh Allen's deep ball in overtime during last year's divisional round playoff game against the Bills.

The question all those numbers create with one of the NFL's best-value contracts nearing its end: How much is all that big-play production worth to the Broncos?

"He's getting expensive," said grinning Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was among the dozen or so players who followed McMillian into the end zone after his pick-six and flashed the universal sign for, "Let the money rain."

Last week, the Broncos signed cornerback Riley Moss to a four-year, $67 million contract extension. Moss arrived as a third-round pick in 2023, the same year McMillian entered the defensive rotation after spending the 2022 season on Denver's practice squad. Moss has grown steadier each season as the oft-targeted outside corner opposite Surtain, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, who is stingier than the Grinch when it comes to allowing receivers space.

Moss' deal followed a now familiar pattern for the Broncos. Acquire, develop, pay your own. It was the 17th extension general manager George Paton and his staff have inked an in-house player to since 2024.

Among the players on that list are Jarrett Stidham, who re-signed as Denver's backup quarterback in 2025, just before hitting free agency. It includes versatile offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, who signed a two-year, $9.5 million extension before free agency this past spring. Those were modest deals that fill necessary depth spots, but they also sent a message: do your job, continue to develop, be dependable, and you'll be paid.

No one fits that description for the Broncos more than McMillian. It's why the Broncos can't let him become an exception to the long list of players who have signed second contracts -- or even third, in some cases -- to remain in Denver.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, when talking this offseason about John Franklin-Myers, the rare standout player under Sean Payton whom Denver did not retain ahead of free agency, spoke in clear, financial terms.

"As you win and get better as a team, you're going to have guys who move on and get paid," Joseph said. "You can't pay everyone, so we chose to let JFM walk and drafted his position; those guys behind him have to play well."

That's where the key difference rests with McMillian. Behind Franklin-Myers was Malcolm Roach, whom the team signed late last season to a more palatable, three-year, $29.5 million extension. They drafted Sai'vion Jones in the third round in 2025. They added another third-round pick on the defensive line in April in Tyler Onyedim. The Broncos may not have a pure interior pass-rushing presence next to Allen as they did in Franklin-Myers, but they have been able to maneuver their personnel in a way that has blunted the impact of the veteran defensive end's departure for a big contract in Tennessee.

It's harder to envision a seamless transition for the Broncos in a world where McMillian is playing elsewhere. Jaw-dropping, game-turning sacks and takeaways aside, he's an integral communication hub in Joseph's defense. McMillian had never played nickel before competing there in training camp ahead of the 2023 season. The job initially went to Essang Bassey, but the Broncos switched to McMillian about a quarter of the way through the season, and the defense has grown with him.

"He's very smart and dialed in (in) the film room," Surtain said of McMillian. "His habits, the way he goes about his business, are very telling. That's how he makes his plays."

Denver drafted Jahdae Barron in the first round in 2025 and described the vision for the former University of Texas standout as one of inside-outside flex. The Broncos could still view him as the nickel of the future, one who could start as soon as next season. But in two seasons of snaps played largely at the dime defensive back position or outside, Barron hasn't shown much evidence that he's ready to take on a role that took McMillian a couple seasons to grow comfortable navigating.

Nickel could be a more natural role for Barron, one that better utilizes his traits as a strong tackler who can make plays closer to the line of scrimmage. But losing McMillian would be losing the years of institutional knowledge about Denver's defense -- and its opponents -- that he has built up the better part of the past four seasons.

The Broncos, of course, won't be deciding on McMillian in a vacuum. They want to extend him and had conversations with his representatives about doing so during the bye week. They also have a future financial puzzle that will require deft maneuvering and difficult choices, beginning with a potential massive extension for quarterback Bo Nix sometime during the coming offseason or the one to follow. They could soon be hunting for replacements at left guard and right tackle. They have other impending free agents like wide receiver Marvin Mims and safety Brandon Jones to consider. The Broncos are chasing a Super Bowl this season, but they're also managing the Jenga tower that is sustainable roster management. That inevitably means "Run it back" won't be the approach at every turn of the calendar.

McMillian expressed after Sunday's game that he doesn't want to be the player whose big payday comes with goodbyes attached.

"I want to stay here, of course," he said. "These are my guys. I've been with these guys for so long, five years now. I've built relationships with these guys at the end of the day."

The Broncos keep winning -- they have more victories than any other team in the NFL since the start of last season (22) -- and their players keep getting paid as a result. McMillian would be the wrong exception to the blueprint.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.