The Book on Christian McCaffrey: Scouting polarizing RB

On the other hand, McCaffrey's critics question whether the 6-foot, 205-pound playmaker is anything more than a change-of-pace back at the next level. They view him as a third-down weapon capable of making his impact as a receiver/returner in certain systems. Although those skeptics appreciate his versatility and playmaking potential, they see him as a niche player who needs to be in the right system to be a difference maker as a pro. While most players are viewed in that light, the devaluation of the running back position makes it hard for some evaluators to slap a big grade on a prospect who's viewed as a rotational player in most backfields.