The Book on Christian McCaffrey: Scouting polarizing RB

Published: Feb 13, 2017 at 05:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Editor's note: NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Bucky Brooks reveals "the book on" some of the 2017 NFL Draft's most polarizing prospects. This is the second in a series of scouting reports that will run leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network).

Despite shredding the record books as one of the most explosive all-around playmakers in college football history, Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey's draft stock is volatile.

As a versatile playmaker with a dynamic game and a sterling career resume, McCaffrey is revered by some coaches and scouts. In their minds, he's a game changer with the kind of big-play ability that energizes the offense whenever he steps onto the field. Although they might have some concerns about his ability to carry the load as a full-time starter, they point to his 731 career touches (rushing attempts/receptions) over a three-year career (25 starts) as a testament to his durability, toughness and stamina as an RB1. They also suggest that his 19 career games with 20-plus rushing attempts suggest that he is more than capable of toting the rock as a feature back at the next level.

On the other hand, McCaffrey's critics question whether the 6-foot, 205-pound playmaker is anything more than a change-of-pace back at the next level. They view him as a third-down weapon capable of making his impact as a receiver/returner in certain systems. Although those skeptics appreciate his versatility and playmaking potential, they see him as a niche player who needs to be in the right system to be a difference maker as a pro. While most players are viewed in that light, the devaluation of the running back position makes it hard for some evaluators to slap a big grade on a prospect who's viewed as a rotational player in most backfields.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at McCaffrey's game and potential at the next level.

What I'm hearing

"I'm not saying he is the best back in the draft, but I believe he can be a star in the right system. In a place like New Orleans or New England, he could be a headache because the play callers would use him all over the field to create mismatches. ... Not that he is strictly a system guy but there are some coaches in the league who understand how to maximize his talents as a versatile playmaker." -- NFC scout

"Don't make the mistake of comparing him to Reggie Bush. I don't think he is nearly as explosive or as dynamic as Bush was when he came out of USC. With that being said, I think we saw how NFL teams used Bush as a pro. I think you do the same thing with McCaffrey. ... I don't see him carrying the load. I see him catching the ball out of the backfield or getting the ball on some gadgets. I might be wrong, but I just don't see him as a full-time guy." -- NFC senior personnel executive

"You know (he's going to be compared) to Marshall Faulk, but I see him more like Brian Westbrook. He is a change-of-pace back and a returner. He will make some plays, but I don't think he can be your No. 1 guy." -- NFC area scout

"He is a nice complementary piece. I don't know how much of a difference maker he will be at this level. He has some tools (catching and return skills) that I like, so that will help his value. He is more of a balance, body-control type of runner. He's not really a dynamic slasher. He has some shake and wiggle, but I don't know if he has that special pitter pat. To me, he's a little bigger, faster (version of) Danny Woodhead." -- AFC senior personnel executive

What I'm seeing

McCaffrey might be one of the most electric triple threats to enter the NFL in the past decade. The junior is a dynamic runner/receiver/returner with the potential to score from anywhere on the field. In three seasons on The Farm, McCaffrey amassed nearly 7,000 all-purpose yards and 33 total touchdowns. He shattered Barry Sanders' single-season record for all-purpose yardage (3,249) with 3,864 yards as a sophomore while showcasing a flashy running style that looks like it's straight from a video game.

As a runner, McCaffrey is a patient with outstanding balance, body control and vision. He has enough pitter-pat to slither in and out of running lanes with nifty jump cuts, but also shows the discipline to stay in the designated running lane in key moments. Based on his exceptional footwork on powers, counters and downhill sweeps, you could argue that he was the most effective inside runner in college football. Sure, he's not a rough or rugged runner, but there are few runners who can rival his patience and vision when it comes to finding creases in traffic.

As a receiver, McCaffrey is a natural playmaker in the passing game, exhibiting outstanding hands and route-running skills. He snatches the ball cleanly with his hands and easily fields over-the-shoulder catches down the field. With more teams using running backs in the slot or out wide in empty and spread sets, McCaffrey's receiving skills could make him a nightmare to deal with on the perimeter.

In the return game, McCaffrey is like a MLB All Star in space. He tracks the ball like a centerfielder and delivers home runs when he gets the ball in the open field. McCaffrey's vision, elusiveness and burst make him a threat to take it the distance whenever he touches the ball.

From a critical standpoint, scouts will point to his size as a concern. Although he is listed at 6-foot, 205 pounds, I wonder if his frame can withstand the punishment most RB1s absorb as feature backs. In addition, I question whether he can break enough tackles or run through contact to be effective as a feature back. Despite his toughness and gritty running style, McCaffrey doesn't generate a lot of YAC (yards after contact), and that's a major concern for any NFL running back.

Finally, I worry about his explosiveness after seeing his production dip a bit during his final collegiate season. While I know he fought through some nagging injuries during the season, he didn't look nearly as explosive or electric compared to his sensational 2015 season. Thus, I need to see him work out well at the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network) or his pro day to alleviate the concerns about his speed.

Overall, I like McCaffrey's potential as a triple threat. He has the potential to deliver a big play from anywhere on the field and that makes him a valuable commodity for a team looking for a little juice on offense. Although I don't think he is necessarily a transcendent star at the position, I could certainly envision him as a difference maker in the right scheme. If a creative offensive mind gets his hands on him, he could be the Swiss Army knife that pushes a contender over the top.

NFL comp: Dion Lewis

McCaffrey reminds me a lot of Lewis as a versatile threat on the perimeter. He's capable of carrying the mail as a runner in spread sets or delivering big plays in the passing game on screens or isolated routes from empty formations. Although he isn't necessarily the perfect fit for every team, McCaffrey could emerge as a special player in the right scheme (see Lewis in Philadelphia vs. Lewis in New England).

Where he should be picked

McCaffrey earns a top of the second round grade from me based on his potential to contribute as a situational starter. He will make contributions immediately as a RB2 and returner, which makes him a valuable weapon for most teams. I expect him to come off the board between picks 29 and 50. If I had to pick a few teams with coaches and schemes that would enhance McCaffrey's skills, I would point to the Packers, Patriots, Saints and Eagles. Each of those aforementioned teams/coaches have a long track record of getting key production from change-of-pace backs, and I believe McCaffrey would thrive in their respective schemes.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE