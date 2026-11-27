ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen knows he was cruddy.

The last time he played so poorly, he was a baby-faced rookie whose sublime athletic talents were too often sabotaged by hero-ball recklessness.

In a downpour one degree above freezing, the Buffalo Bills found a way to win despite Allen's soggy performance. Tyler Bass, set up not by Allen but by a slick punt return, kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 in Highmark Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes didn't fill the stat sheet either, but Allen posted his worst stats since 2018, continuing a worrisome trend.

"I'm not playing … ," Allen started to say before resetting himself. "I didn't play great tonight. I didn't play great the last week.

"I've got to continue to get better and continue to elevate my game and find ways to help this team win because right now I'm putting us behind the 8-ball."

Allen completed 10 of his 21 throws for 81 yards, his lowest total -- aside from ceremonial regular-season finale starts -- since coming off the bench in his NFL debut. He threw a pair of red-zone interceptions. He was sacked twice on third down in the final six minutes.

His 18.3 passer rating was the second-worst of his career, but in that 2022 game against the Atlanta Falcons, he rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday night, Allen ran seven times for 43 yards and no TDs.

"At the end of the day, we're 10-1," Allen said. "Now, that doesn't mean we're done or we can stop getting better.

"It makes me want to play that much better. It makes me want to work that much harder because we are 10-1, and I feel like I still need to play better. When I feel like I can play to the best of my abilities, we'll get this offense really rolling."

Allen said the Bills have played "winning football," but with six games between now and the postseason, how close are they to playing championship football?

Bills owner Terry Pegula fired coach Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to help get them over the "proverbial playoff wall" and into the Super Bowl.

"We're playing great, but I feel like you can't really say you're playing that way until you get there and win it all," Bills receiver Khalil Shakir said. "Then you can say you're playing championship football. It's a tough thing to say we're doing that. Obviously, we like the way we're playing, but we have to keep rolling and executing. There's plenty of season left. So we have to not take our foot off the gas."

Allen looked like a no-doubt MVP favorite through the first half of the season, but he has thrown at least one interception in five consecutive games and eight of the past nine. He chucked two to the Miami Dolphins four days earlier.

He said in October he was trying to solve a mechanical issue he couldn't quite identify. A solution still appears to elude him.

"I think it's an ever-going thing of tweaks here or there, just trying to find the best way to deliver the football," Allen said. "Doesn't help when it's this type of weather, obviously, and you've got to be perfect mechanically. Didn't feel like I was tonight."