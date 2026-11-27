The Bills are 10-1, but teammates bailed Josh Allen out. 'I have to be better'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen knows he was cruddy.
The last time he played so poorly, he was a baby-faced rookie whose sublime athletic talents were too often sabotaged by hero-ball recklessness.
In a downpour one degree above freezing, the Buffalo Bills found a way to win despite Allen's soggy performance. Tyler Bass, set up not by Allen but by a slick punt return, kicked a 57-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10 in Highmark Stadium.
Patrick Mahomes didn't fill the stat sheet either, but Allen posted his worst stats since 2018, continuing a worrisome trend.
"I'm not playing … ," Allen started to say before resetting himself. "I didn't play great tonight. I didn't play great the last week.
"I've got to continue to get better and continue to elevate my game and find ways to help this team win because right now I'm putting us behind the 8-ball."
Allen completed 10 of his 21 throws for 81 yards, his lowest total -- aside from ceremonial regular-season finale starts -- since coming off the bench in his NFL debut. He threw a pair of red-zone interceptions. He was sacked twice on third down in the final six minutes.
His 18.3 passer rating was the second-worst of his career, but in that 2022 game against the Atlanta Falcons, he rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday night, Allen ran seven times for 43 yards and no TDs.
"At the end of the day, we're 10-1," Allen said. "Now, that doesn't mean we're done or we can stop getting better.
"It makes me want to play that much better. It makes me want to work that much harder because we are 10-1, and I feel like I still need to play better. When I feel like I can play to the best of my abilities, we'll get this offense really rolling."
Allen said the Bills have played "winning football," but with six games between now and the postseason, how close are they to playing championship football?
Bills owner Terry Pegula fired coach Sean McDermott and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to help get them over the "proverbial playoff wall" and into the Super Bowl.
"We're playing great, but I feel like you can't really say you're playing that way until you get there and win it all," Bills receiver Khalil Shakir said. "Then you can say you're playing championship football. It's a tough thing to say we're doing that. Obviously, we like the way we're playing, but we have to keep rolling and executing. There's plenty of season left. So we have to not take our foot off the gas."
Allen looked like a no-doubt MVP favorite through the first half of the season, but he has thrown at least one interception in five consecutive games and eight of the past nine. He chucked two to the Miami Dolphins four days earlier.
He said in October he was trying to solve a mechanical issue he couldn't quite identify. A solution still appears to elude him.
"I think it's an ever-going thing of tweaks here or there, just trying to find the best way to deliver the football," Allen said. "Doesn't help when it's this type of weather, obviously, and you've got to be perfect mechanically. Didn't feel like I was tonight."
Since the beginning of the 2009 season, NFL starting QBs have a combined record of 2-28 when having a passer rating of under 20.0 on 20+ attempts in a game (reg or post).
Josh Allen is 2-0.
Everyone else is 0-28. pic.twitter.com/nPI0JMGPOF
-- OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 27, 2026
Reasons and excuses are separated by a thin line, and while players didn't want to blame the weather for their offensive woes, conditions were nefarious. Rain began pouring around 4 p.m. Kickoff temperature was 33 degrees. Winds were around 20 mph.
"I feel like anyone who watches the game saw what it was," Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid said. "You're just playing football at the end of the day. You're out there on a muddy, wet field. Nobody wants to be out there, but we're out there having fun."
Conditions were so awful that every reception felt like a neat little surprise.
Shakir led the Bills with three receptions for 33 yards. Kincaid didn't have a catch until about seven minutes into the third quarter and finished with two for 13 yards.
That's why James Cook carried the ball 19 times in the first half. He eventually matched his career high with 32 attempts (all but half of Buffalo's 66 offensive plays) for 117 yards and tied Terry Allen's NFL record of 10 consecutive games rushing for at least 75 yards and a touchdown.
Buffalo's special teams also were significant to overcoming Allen's ineffectiveness.
On a rutted field, Bass also made a 54-yard field goal to tie the game with 11:58 to play. His winner was set up by a terrific punt-rush sequence, with Joe Andreessen nearly blocking Matt Araiza's attempt. Greg Dortch returned it 17 yards to the Chiefs' 39-yard line and got down with four seconds on the clock.
"We can find better ways not to be in that position," Allen said, "but this is just going to battle-test us and make us a better team."
"I have to be better, I need to be better, I will be better."
Josh Allen on his recent performances. pic.twitter.com/VPfg5i2NFh
-- NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 27, 2026
Allen's interceptions squandered two prime scoring opportunities.
Midway into the second quarter, on second-and-8 from the Chiefs' 9-yard line, defensive end George Karlaftis tipped a pass headed toward tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone, and safety Alohi Gilman snatched it.
The Bills had first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 14-yard line late in the third quarter. Allen threw low to Shakir in the right flat. Shakir extended and deflected the ball upward for cornerback Nohl Williams to make the diving interception.
Kansas City's offense handled the nasty weather OK. Mahomes went 16 of 29 for 174 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Emmett Johnson ran 17 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
But the Chiefs wilted with eight penalties and shoddy special teams. Late in the fourth quarter, they had first-and-10 at the Bills' 17-yard line before three straight penalties doomed the drive. Then struggling kicker Harrison Butker sent a 46-yard attempt wide right with 5:56 to go.
Allen expressed his gratitude to Cook and the defense and Bass for bailing him out, but vowed they won't have to make a habit of it.
"I have to be better," Allen said. "I need to be better. I will be better."
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.