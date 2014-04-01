The best trick plays in NFL history

The Dolphins were losing 24-10, with the clock ticking down in the first half. They needed to make something happen, so they flipped the script back to a schoolyard play they couldn't even make work in practice -- the Hook and Lateral. Quarterback Don Strock took the snap, dropped back, and hit Duriel Harris on a pretty standard curl route. The Chargers converged on Harris, only to watch him lateral the ball at the perfect time to a streaking Tony Nathan, who had slipped out of the backfield and was now on his way, unopposed, to the end zone. That brought the Dolphins and the crowd back into a game they had feared might be over in the first half. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, this game is remembered for a different reason than the hook and ladder. This was the 41-38 overtime thriller known as "The Epic in Miami," during which Kellen Winslow caught 13 passes for 166 yards and had to be carried off the field by his teammates after the Chargers had emerged victorious.