The best fantasy football players you aren't drafting

Yes, I know. Rashaad Penny. Blah, blah, blah. I, too, like the rookie from San Diego State but we've also all seen how Pete Carroll operates -- his own name has been turned into a hashtag mantra (#ComPETE). That means Carson is going to get his chances to get on the field. In fact, some have predicted that he'll be the starter when the season opens. Lest we forget, Carson was Seattle's best actual running back last year, albeit with limited availability. It's also worth noting that no Seahawks running back has had more than 147 carries over the past three seasons. Injuries have had a bit to do with that but this team has struggled to generate a consistent running game since Marshawn Lynch's last big season in 2014. Carson will get his chance to reverse that and you can possibly get him without using a draft pick.