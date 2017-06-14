The best fantasy football draft strategy for 2017

Round 3 - Draft a running back or wide receiver: You should be focusing on the runners and receivers in the next two rounds, choosing the best player available at both positions. The one scenario where I might stray from this blueprint is if Rob Gronkowski falls to me. While he has missed his share of games over the last two seasons, Gronkowski is also head and shoulders better than anyone else at his position. If you decide to pass on him, however, there will be more than enough options to fill that position in the middle-to-late rounds. In most cases, a runner or a receiver will be the selection here.